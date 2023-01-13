Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters

No matter when we decided to bring back our 10 Best Restaurants list after a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, it was going to be, well, weird. Most restaurants are still facing challenges borne by COVID—hours have been pared down, prices are up, and once-consistent menus have been topsy-turvy. Several top-notch restaurants that once appeared in these pages have shuttered (miss you, G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar) or temporarily closed (Service Bar, which just reopened). As one of the restaurateurs featured in these pages says, “We’re not out of it.”

Like the restaurants we cover, Columbus Monthly is moving forward with the world we have now. We’re excited to reintroduce our 10 Best, selected using criteria based on the deliciousness and creativity of the food, yes, but also service, beverage programs, atmosphere and what we’ll call memorability—essentially, “Are we still dreaming of a dining experience the next day, the next week?”

We’re also thrilled to showcase 39 additional well-deserving restaurants that, while they may not have the service standard or the polished atmosphere of a 10 Best, contribute meaningfully to our collective enjoyment of food and drink in Columbus. Without these restaurants, the city would be a less vibrant place to live. We hope our choices will stoke conversation, but more importantly, that you’ll support them all year long. That’s 4.08 restaurants a month. Totally doable, right?

And now, without further ado, here are our 10 Best Restaurants of 2022.

1. Comune

2. Veritas

3. Chapman’s Eat Market

4. The Refectory Restaurant and Wine Shop

5. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

6. Rooh

7. Goodale Station

8. Novella Osteria

9. Watershed Kitchen & Bar

10. Bonifacio

Our Other Top Picks

Seven Spots for Small Plates and Family-Style Dining

Five Restaurants for a Special Night Out in Columbus

Eight Top Eateries for Carryout

Five Top Spots for Patio Dining

Five Top Restaurants for Breakfast

Nine Top Casual Restaurants, from Chinese Fare to Pizza

This story is from the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly. The print version of this story included Aangan India Bistro on the “Hot 40” list, but it closed shortly after the magazine was published.