BlackForager Alexis Nikole Nelson Goes Foraging with Jimmy Kimmel

In case you missed it, Columbus’ own Alexis Nikole Nelson, the TikTok and Instagram star known as BlackForager, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Rather than an in-studio interview, Nelson and Kimmel went foraging in the California wilds with Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Comedy ensued as Nelson introduced the duo to lerp sugar, (nonmagic) mushrooms and Italian thistle, among other wild plants.

“It’s weird that all this stuff is out here growing for free,” Kimmel says while picking miner’s lettuce.

“Never pay for a salad again,” Nelson responds, teeing up Rodriguez who brought Tapatio hot sauce and canteens of tequila and margarita mix on the excursion.

“Well, I’ve never had a salad before,” he quips.

Watch the spot below, and you can read Columbus Monthly’s recent profile of Nelson, written by Brittany Moseley, here.