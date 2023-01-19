North Market Parking Lot Closes; Short North's Goody Boy Shutters

Openings & Announcements

Big changes are coming soon to the historic North Market (59 Spruce St.), with one of the most noticeable changes beginning today. The North Market’s surface lot is set to close permanently starting today (Thursday, Jan. 19). Instead, North Market guests are instructed to park in the Vine Street Garage at 45 Vine St., located across from the surface lot, and market validation rates will still apply. According to an announcement from the North Market, market vendors will provide customers with parking validation slips for the garage. “Upon exiting the parking garage, guests will scan their original ticket followed by the validation slip," the announcement reads. The surface lot closure will make way for the Merchant Building, a 32-story development that will include residences, a hotel, retail space, office space, 350-space parking garage and an 18,000-square-foot expansion of the market.

This week, the ice cream and paletas shop Dulce Vida Ice Cream Factory announced that a new location is coming soon to 461 W. Main St. in Plain City. The new storefront is now hiring. It will be the fifth Central Ohio location for the Mexican desserts shop, which also sells snacks like tamales, Dorilocos, elote and much more.

Three Bites Bakery (999 Mount Vernon Ave.) recently expanded its menu and added delivery via the ChowNow app. The independently owned bakery now offers two small pizzas (featuring housemade dough) and three sandwiches (a chorizo sandwich and a prosciutto, brie and arugula sandwich—both on housemade baguette—and a vegan polenta and mushroom sandwich on white bread). See the menu here.

Temporary Closings

The restaurant side of Bangkok Grocery & Restaurant has closed for vacation and will reopen Feb. 21. Meanwhile, Bangkok Grocery remains open. According to a post on social media, the long-running Thai restaurant, which switched to carryout at the start of the pandemic, currently has no plans to reopen the dining room for dine-in.

Black Box Fix announced on social media that its Easton Town Center location (4037 Fenlon St.) will be “closed for the foreseeable future” after a kitchen fire. “This event is very unfortunate, but we are thankful that none of our staff was hurt,” the post reads. Chef Eric Rogers’ Cleveland-based sandwich shop opened at Easton in spring 2021.

Closings

Goody Boy, a Short North diner that changed hands multiple times over its 75-year run, has now closed at 1144 N. High St. The diner’s last iteration was Goody Boy Burger Club, owned by One Hospitality (the same owners as Forno, Standard Hall and Short North Pint House). According to The Columbus Dispatch, One Hospitality is planning to replace Goody Boy with a new concept. Originally named Michael's Goody Boy Drive-In, the diner first opened in 1947.

Events

The Columbus Beerfest returns this weekend to the Greater Columbus Convention Center (400 N. High St.). The event, featuring samples from more than 150 craft breweries, takes place over two sessions on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tickets are available at columbusbeerfest.com.