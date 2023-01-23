Chile Verde Closing Sawmill Location; Cut 132 Opens at Easton

Closings

Chile Verde Café will close its Carriage Place storefront at 4852 Sawmill Road after 32 years in business, says owner Tom Anthony. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 28. The Southwestern restaurant, known for its signature green chile stew and enchiladas, will consolidate into one storefront at 1522 Gemini Place. In a video on social media announcing the change, Anthony thanked his Carriage Place customers, stating: “This is the best move, I believe, for our business. It's the best move for our family.” Anthony, who took over Chile Verde from its original owners 21 years ago, says the Carriage Place staff will move to the Gemini Place location, where a new patio is in the works.

Openings & Announcements

After closing its sole Central Ohio location in 2019, Kona Grill has returned to its old address at Easton Town Center. The chain restaurant, owned by ONE Group Hospitality, is now open at 4087 New Bond St. #502 and offers a menu that combines American grill fare with sushi and Pan-Asian favorites like pad thai and shrimp tempura. The new Kona Grill, which is not to be confused with independently owned Kona Craft Kitchen in Bridge Park, offers happy hour, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Also opening at Easton is Cut 132, a high-end steakhouse concept, from Thompson Hospitality, located in the Aloft Hotel. The restaurant debuts today (Monday, Jan. 23) at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Menu items include signature cocktails (including a luge of roasted bone marrow with Watershed bourbon, $22), raw bar options like oysters and hamachi crudo, seafood entrees and options of wet- or dry-aged steaks ranging from $55 to $140. According to the restaurant’s website, brunch service will begin Saturday, Feb. 25.

Owners Danny and Tanya Jones have opened Westside Slice, a new pizzeria at 958 Demorest Road. The Black-owned business replaces Bella’s Pizza, which has relocated to 3858 Sullivant Ave.

India Bistro & China House, which offers a buffet featuring both cuisines, recently made its debut at 2540 Bethel Road in the Carriage Place Shopping Center.

The Whitney House (666 High St.) in Old Worthington reopens Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a brief hiatus to do some remodeling.

Mr. Hibachi has a new location at 1505 Frebis Ave. on the city’s South Side.