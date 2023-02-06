Weenie Wonder Opens at Easton; Dragon Donuts Closes Grandview Shop

Openings & Announcements

The grand opening of Weenie Wonder at Easton Town Center will take place Thursday, Feb. 9. The new, fast-casual hot dog joint is located at 4117 Worth Ave., next to its sibling bar/duckpin bowling venue, Pins Mechanical Co. This is the second location for Weenie Wonder, a creation of the Columbus-based brand development company Rise Brands. Weenie Wonder—which serves bespoke Koegel hot dogs, tater tots, jojos and milkshakes—has a second location at 6562 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.

Downtown Powell has a new destination for customers with a sweet tooth, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Lohcally Artisan Chocolate (77 W. Olentangy St.) held its grand opening over the weekend, showing off its small-batch chocolate truffles crafted by owner Denise Steele. Lohcally will also host a Valentine's Day pop-up shop at Henmick Farm & Brewery on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Happy hour has returned to Service Bar (1230 Courtland Ave.), from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. The new specials, which begin this Wednesday, Feb. 8, include discounts on sandwiches, wines by the glass and a selection of cocktails. Service Bar is also offering a $30 Distiller’s Special during happy hour, which includes the MWS burger, shot of a Middle West spirit and a local beer.

A new franchise location of Vivi Bubble Tea is now open at 6375 Sawmill Road. The Taiwanese-style bubble tea shop offers a variety of milk teas, fruit teas, flavored slushes and snacks like popcorn chicken and Taiwanese sausage.

Temporary Closings

Icarus Sandwich Shop has closed at 15 E. Second Ave. in the Short North, at least temporarily, while owners Lauren Culley and Jeff Excell test the demand for more lunchtime options at their other business, Fox in the Snow. “In an effort to expand lunch options at Fox in the Snow, we will soon be offering versions of Icarus sandwiches in all our Fox in the Snow cafés,” states a post on Icarus’ Instagram account. It’s unclear whether the Short North sandwich shop will reopen for dine-in.

Closings

Dragon Donuts is down to one shop. The made-to-order doughnuts shop announced last week on social media that its Grandview storefront at 1288 W. Fifth Ave. has permanently closed. Its Easton Town Center location remains open at 4100 Worth Ave.