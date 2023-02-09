Food News: KPot Opens on Bethel; Katzinger's Pauses for Refresh

Openings & Announcements

The national chain KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, which serves all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and Asian-style hot pot, is now open for lunch and dinner service at 5240 Bethel Center Mall in Northwest Columbus. The restaurant offers several options of hot pot broths, which are used to cook meats and veggies at the table. The Korean barbecue option, meanwhile, is a grill-at-your-table experience, in which diners can cook short rib, shrimp, chicken bulgogi, mushrooms and many other ingredients directly at the table.

The Turkish American Society of Ohio is hosting a bake sale to raise funds for victims of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Turkey. The sale takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2885 W. Dublin-Granville Road.

Tell us something we don’t know, Food & Wine. This week, the national magazine released its "Best Barbecue in Every State” list and, to no surprise, Ray Ray’s Hog Pit was recognized as the best in Ohio.

A new restaurant serving American fare is coming soon to Buckeye Lake. The Blue Heron Kitchen & Pub is expected to open Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10880 Mill Dam Road, according to posts on its Facebook page.

A fifth location of Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar is coming soon to the Columbus area. The new smoothie shop will take over the space at 769A Bethel Road, according to signage on the building. The shop is expected to open this spring. Pulp was founded in 2005 in Kent, Ohio, and has since expanded all over Ohio and to Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Temporary Closings

German Village staple Katzinger’s Delicatessen (475 S. Third St.) will be closed Feb. 13-20 while the 39-year-old deli pauses for a refresh. The restaurant will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21, for indoor dining with “swanky new tables and chairs.” Katzinger’s Dublin deli (7160 Muirfield Drive) will remain open during the German Village refresh.

Grove City’s GC Pho (1385 Georgesville Road) is temporarily closed for a family vacation. The Vietnamese restaurant will reopen Thursday, Feb. 16.