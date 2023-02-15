Watch for Details on Columbus Monthly’s 2023 Best New Restaurants Event

Columbus Monthly

Good news! We’re happy to announce we are in the planning stages of a 2023 Best New Restaurants event. Enjoy impressive offerings served by Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants honorees, along with drinks and live entertainment. Experience the city’s most exciting arrivals, from emerging cuisines to innovative takes on familiar classics—all in one venue.

Stay tuned to columbusmonthly.com for news about ticket sales. Or, be the first to know by signing up for Copy & Taste, our weekly dining newsletter.

Find out who made the cut for the Best New Restaurants of 2023 in our March issue, which will be available on newsstands Feb. 28.

This will be our seventh annual Best New Restaurants event. Columbus Monthly began the event series in 2017 with an evening of strolling dinner and cocktails at Le Meridian Columbus, The Joseph, but pivoted to an at-home event, in partnership with Columbus Food Adventures, in 2021 and 2022. We look forward to returning to an in-person format this spring.

More:Columbus Monthly's Best New Restaurants 2022