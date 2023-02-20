Columbus Brewing Co. Beer Hall Opens; Harvest Debuts in Granville

Openings & Announcements

One of the most highly anticipated debuts of the year—the grand opening of the Columbus Brewing Co. Beer Hall—takes place today, Feb. 20. Located in the historic Trolley District at 200 Kelton Ave. next to East Market, the expansive new taproom offers 24 taps, multiple bars and seating areas, and a global menu featuring pierogies, kimchi pancakes, pizzas, steak frites, chicken tikka masala and much more. The beer hall also features a private event space, the Rabbit Hole, which seats up to 80 people.

Last Friday, Harvest Pizzeria opened its newest location—at 454 S. Main St. in Granville, not far from its sibling eatery Station. The opening is a special one for Granville resident Chris Crader, who founded Harvest back in 2012 when he and his wife were living in German Village. The new Harvest location, which sits along the T. J. Evans Trail, offers its signature wood-fired pies plus several salads, pastas, subs and house cocktails. See Harvest's menu here.

The long-awaited South End Café, a social enterprise from the Community Development for All People, holds its grand opening today at 1951 Parsons Ave. The South Side café’s mission is to offer employment opportunities and training to individuals facing barriers to employment as well as healthful and affordable meals.

Local small-batch coffee roaster Jennings Java is opening a retail café at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. The space was most recently the gluten-free bakery Bake Me Happy, which relocated last year to Whittier Street. Owners Daniel Jennings and AJ Kazmierczak, who started the business out of a Muskingum University dorm room, have been operating from a production space at 1193 S. Front St. Jennings Java is expected to move into the Moler Street space this summer.

Closings

The slider chain BurgerIM has permanently closed its Downtown Columbus location at 121 S. High St.