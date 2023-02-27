Creole 2 Geaux Makes Arena District Debut; Los Potosinos Returns

Openings & Announcements

Fans of Creole 2 Geaux’s red beans and rice and po’boys will soon have a second location to check out. Chef Janvier Ward’s first standalone storefront will officially open Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 401 N. Front St. in the Arena District. Opening day hours are noon to 8 p.m. Prior to expanding, Creole 2 Geaux got its start in April 2022 at 212 Kelton Ave. inside the East Market. The new location (previously Veranico Kitchen & Provisions) boasts a larger kitchen, which will allow the New Orleans-style eatery to offer a more extensive menu and even brunch.

Having shut down in 2020 after 11 years in business, it was uncertain whether the popular Mexican food truck Los Potosinos would ever return. Now, owner Lidia Labra’s food truck is back, but at a new location: 3492 Sullivant Ave. on the city’s West Side. The truck’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Mexican food truck is best known for its excellent pollo al carbon (grilled chicken) and ribs, which are served Friday through Sunday only.

The former Lola’s Kitchen will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 28, under a new name: Downtown Tavern. Located a 201 S. High St., the owners have revamped the interior and the menu, which is focused on elevated pub fare.

Launched just last year, Bears Bagels will be popping up inside North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.) for the month of March. You can find the bagels there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Single bagels and four-packs will be available along with schmears.

Both locations of the Lebanese restaurant Mr. Hummus Grill—in Northwest Columbus and Grandview—have been sold to new owners, according to an announcement on the eatery’s social media accounts. However, Mr. Hummus Grill’s owner, Tarek Albast, is promising two new businesses are coming soon, one in New Albany’s Bubbly Hall and another in Italian Village. Both the Northwest Columbus (1450 Bethel Road) and Grandview (1333 Northwest Blvd.) locations are being converted into Kebab Hummus Grill locations, serving Middle Eastern cuisine.

Closings

Last week, Platform Beer Co., a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, announced it was permanently closing its taprooms but will continue to offer beers for retail purchase. So ends a protracted saga for Platform’s Columbus taproom (408 N. Sixth St.), which has been shuttered since a 2020 mass exodus by the taproom staff, who alleged health and safety concerns. Despite suggestions that the taproom would reopen, that never happened. Platform was founded in Cleveland in 2014 and added the Columbus taproom two years later. The craft brewery was purchased by AB InBev in 2019.

After 15 months in operation, the catering company Bleu & Fig has closed its Franklinton café, located inside the Jubilee Market at 1160 W. Broad St. In a statement posted on social media, owner Brooke Kinsey wrote that Bleu & Fig’s Clintonville event venue and catering business will remain open for business and another project may be in the works. “We’re hoping very soon that we will be able to share with you all another amazing opportunity that has been presented to us!" the statement reads.