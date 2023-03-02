Jeni's Releases Ted Lasso-Inspired Flavor; Diner Coming to Grandview

Openings & Announcements

You better believe. On Thursday, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams launched a new ice cream flavor inspired by the Emmy award-winning series Ted Lasso, which returns March 15 for its third season. The new flavor, Biscuits with the Boss, is an homage to the title character’s famous homemade cookies biscuits and will feature "shortbread cookie crumbles folded into a pleasantly addicting salted butter sweet cream ice cream.” The limited-edition flavor will be available online at jenis.com/ted and in U.S. scoop shops beginning today.

Delaney’s Diner will take over the former Marshall’s restaurant space at 1105 W. First Ave. in Grandview. This will be the fourth Central Ohio location for the family-owned diner, joining Groveport, Reynoldsburg and Westerville. Delaney’s, which will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, won’t be alone. The previously announced Grand Tavern will fill the former bar space at Marshall’s.

Another OX-B's is set to open in Westerville at 2521 W. Schrock Road, formerly Chef Rich’s Kitchen. When the new storefront opens this month, the rapidly growing chicken wings chain will have a total of five locations in Central Ohio including Newark, Short North, Pataskala and Lancaster.

Seventh Son Brewing has teamed up with Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on three collaboration cocktails and new beer called Biome. The new brew is a Botanical Belgian Wheat Ale, using yeast derived from dragon fruit in the Conservatory’s desert biome. Funds from each sale of the beer and cocktails will go toward supporting the Conservatory. The beer and cocktails will be available through June 1 at Seventh Son, Antiques on High and Getaway Brewing and during various events at the Conservatory. Learn more about the collaboration here.

A Mexican restaurant called Mar Azul recently made its debut at 5940 Chantry Drive near Reynoldsburg.

Temporary Closings

Known for its craft beer and New Haven-style pizza, Taft’s Brewpourium Columbus (440 W. Broad St.) has temporarily closed its Franklinton taproom after a car crashed into its front entrance on Wednesday. According to reports, no one was injured. Two other local establishments, Galla Park Steak and S’witch Social, remain under construction following similar incidents in November.