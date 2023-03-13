The Rail and Bobcat Sports Bar Open in Grandview

Openings & Announcements

The owners of Grandview’s Bobcat Sports Bar (1099 W. First Ave.) have announced a grand opening date: Wednesday, March 15, just in time for March Madness and St. Patrick's Day. The neighborhood restaurant and bar, named after the Grandview Heights High School and Ohio University Bobcats, replaces Cleaver, the former restaurant sibling to the Butcher & Grocer. Bobcat will feature TVs, arcade games and a bar fare menu of nachos, fried pickles, fish and chips, BLTs, smash burgers and more. Bobcat’s doors open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. the rest of the week.

The burger-focused restaurant the Rail, owned by Wooster-based Mike Mariola Restaurants, opened last week at 1064 Dublin Road as part of the Grandview Crossing development. The restaurant and bar, which serves all-Ohio beef burgers and Ohio craft beers, is the second location in Central Ohio. The Rail’s Dublin location at 5839 Frantz Road opened in 2018.

This week, Baltimore-based Bottoms Up Bagels is bringing its Roadshow—featuring hand-rolled, New Jersey-style boiled bagels, spreads, house-cured lox and breakfast sandwiches—to Italian Village. The women-owned, queer-owned business will pop up at the Daily Bar (883 N. Fourth St.) from Thursday, March 16, through Sunday, March 26. "The original concept for the Daily Bar had a coffee shop that would operate in the mornings before the bar opened ... so it was an easy (and eager) ‘yes’ when BUB approached us about partnering in a similar fashion,” said the Daily Bar’s owner John Blakely in a press release. The pop-up's operating hours will be 8 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays or until bagels sell out.

Events

Downtown Dublin is hosting a St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, with a route stretching from historic Dublin to Bridge Park. Crawl visitors are invited to pick up a passport at Pins Mechanical Co., North Market’s Market Bar, Getaway Brewing Co. or Missing Jimmy's. Stamp your passport at five participating locations for a chance to win the grand prize: a one-night stay at AC Hotel Columbus Dublin and more. Some of the other participating bars include Dublin Village Tavern, Coast Wine House, North High Brewing, Roosevelt Room and Fado Pub & Kitchen. Learn more about the crawl here.