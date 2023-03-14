Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants 2023

Columbus Monthly

Last year, when our top 10 new restaurants made their debut, fine dining took a back seat—a sign of our risk-laden, inflationary times. Hotel restaurants were able to pull off ambitious openings (see: Fyr at Hilton Columbus Downtown). But independent owners like chef Avishar Barua of Joya’s Café and Josh Dalton of Cove: A Seafood Joint went a more casual route. Meanwhile, Jhapali Kitchen & Bar and Marlow’s Steaks hewed true to time-honored traditions, whether through the masalas used in Nepalese cooking or the meaty goodness of a Philly cheesesteak. All of these newcomers, plus five more, are to be celebrated.

Fyr

Chef Sebastian La Rocca leads the kitchen at this lively live-fire restaurant in the Hilton Columbus Downtown.

Subourbon Southern Kitchen & Spirits

At Subourbon in Linworth, restaurateurs Jacob Hough and Patrick Marker are delivering the kind of comforting food they like to eat.

Jhapali Kitchen & Bar

Authentic Nepalese cuisine shines at this family-owned restaurant in Pickerington.

Marlow’s Steaks

Philadelphia cheesesteaks are sold all over Columbus, but Marlow's are the real deal.

Kona Craft Kitchen + Bar

Kona owners Stacy and Frank Leary have created a welcoming, all-day destination featuring Kona Coffee, great cocktails and much more.

Koso Hae

At Koso in East Market, owner Raymond Kim focuses his menu around small plates, noodles, rice bowls, maki rolls and Korean banchan.

Bar Cicchetti

Located in the heart of Downtown, this hotel restaurant from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani offers refined yet accessible Italian fare.

Joya’s Café

Chef Avishar Barua's hip Bengali-American café in Worthington counts China, Korea, Thailand and Taco Bell among its culinary influences.

Cove: A Seafood Joint

Chef Josh Dalton's seafood joint, Cove, is the latest in a string of restaurants to incubate on Winter Street.

Station

Station's scratch menu draws on local ingredients and centers around sandwiches and bowls, with a collection of sides, salads and baked goods.

Best New Bars (With Good Food)

Our top picks include a lovely lounge and patio from Wolf's Ridge, an intimate gin and jazz bar in Short North and a family-friendly beer garden.

Best New Bakeries

Get to know three new and exciting bakeries, each possessing a unique point of view.

These stories are from the 2023 Best New Restaurants package in the March 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.