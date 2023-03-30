Mission Coffee Co. Unveils New Space on South Side

Openings & Announcements

Matt Roberson’s Blank Slate Coffee, which operated from an Airstream trailer in Gahanna (and sourced Mission beans), has moved to South Columbus to be part of Mission Coffee Co.’s new coffee shop, which opens this weekend at 2060 S. High St., part of the Fort. During the pandemic, Mission closed its Short North space on Price Road and moved into a temporary space at the Fort in 2021. This new space at the Fort will be more accessible to customers, says head roaster Roberson. The Blank Slate Airstream will serve as the “kitchen” for the coffee shop, Roberson says, but customers will have access to a fully built-out seating area with amenities like Wi-Fi. Mission's grand opening is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

Legacy Smokehouse announced last week that it will reopen to the public Friday, May 19. The Texas-style barbecue restaurant in downtown Hilliard has been closed since suffering a serious fire in December 2021. The reopening at 3987 Main St. will take place in conjunction with the grand opening of Legacy’s new rooftop bourbon bar called Rickhouse 41.

There appears to be hope for “The Dube.” Matter News reported last week that the Blue Danube may be making a comeback this year. The iconic Old North hangout has been shuttered since 2018, but now-owner Teri Cataland told Matter that he is working toward reopening the diner in the next three months. Read more at MatterNews.org.

Casey Stevens, aka the Biscuit Boss, will hit the road again for the spring food truck season starting Saturday, April 1, at the Worthington Farmers Market (see below). The Biscuit Boss truck is known for its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, French toast bites and more. Read more here.

The Worthington Farmers Market returns for its first outdoor market of the season, this Saturday, April 1, on High Street in the heart of Old Worthington. The outdoor market will take place 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday in April, rain or shine. Starting May 6, the market will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through October. You can see a list of participating vendors here.

Starting this weekend, the Butcher’s Galley in East Market will begin offering Block's Bagels and doughnuts from Destination Donuts. The new breakfast items will be available every Saturday and Sunday at the market, located at 212 Kelton Ave.

Both locations of the ice cream parlor Sticky Fingers will reopen for the spring season on Saturday, April 1. Sticky Fingers is located at 5140 Cheshire Road in Galena and 3967 Main St. in Kilbourne.

Events

Littleton’s Market is teaming up with other merchants in Upper Arlington’s Tremont Center to host an old UA tradition: the April Fool’s Pancake Breakfast. The free breakfast event takes place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at 2160 Tremont Center, with pancakes, sausage, coffee and Hartzler Family Dairy milk.