Seventh Son Brewing Announces 10th Anniversary Bash

Events

Seventh Son Brewing Co. is going all out for its 10th anniversary on April 20. The brewery recently announced that it will throw a 10-day celebration, running from April 14-23, that will include brewery tours, beer tastings, live music, a family fun day, an Earth Day community cleanup and much more. Events will take place at Seventh Son in Italian Village (1101 N. Fourth St.) and its sister breweries, Antiques on High in the Brewery District (714 S. High St.) and Dublin’s Getaway Brewing Co. (108 N. High St.). Seventh Son was founded in 2013 by friends Jen Burton, Collin Castore and Travis Spencer. “Looking back on the past decade, we feel very proud of what we’ve accomplished, and happy to have experienced success and growth in Columbus,” Castore said in a press release. “It’s been fun making great, standout beers as well as great spaces that our guests, neighbors and employees have been able to enjoy. This is all cause for the 10-day-long celebration. It’s going to be a blast.”

Tickets are now on sale for Watershed Distillery’s inaugural BourbonFest. The event, celebrating all-things bourbon, will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 1145 Chesapeake Ave. BourbonFest will feature food and cocktails from Watershed Kitchen & Bar, guided bourbon tours and live music from Angela Perley and Year of the Buffalo. The distillery will also release a new bourbon offering, Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered, which is now available for pre-purchase. Secure your tickets ($30) at shop.watersheddistillery.com.

Openings & Announcements

Gahanna's brand-new bakery has a familiar name. Lola & Giuseppe's Bakery is now open at 104 Granville St., next to its sibling restaurant, Lola & Giuseppe’s Trattoria. The bakery specializes in traditional Italian desserts like tiramisu as well as cakes, cookies and cheesecakes.

Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream (1947 Hard Road) has reopened its doors for the spring season. Mardi Gras is best known for its diverse ice cream flavors ranging from strawberry and chocolate to guava and kesar pista. Read more about Mardi Gras here.

Pataskala’s landmark ice cream spot, the Dairy Hut, will reopen for its 50th season on Tuesday, April 11. Located at 42 S. Main St., the nostalgic roadside stand specializes in soft-serve ice cream, sundaes and Coney dogs.

Grandview’s Law Bird Supply House (1306 Grandview Ave.) recently launched a new menu for those looking to stay awhile at the shop, which sells wine bottles, sakes and to-go cocktails. The menu includes a list of new cocktails, negronis, wines by the glass, snacks and more. Meanwhile, the shop’s sister business, Law Bird, will host a dinner pop-up this week with chef Andrew Smith of Roys Ave Supper Club. The pop-up will take place Thursday, April 6, at 740 S. High St. Follow Law Bird on Instagram @lawbirdbar for more details.

A new food truck hit the streets over the weekend. Jetpacks Burger Truck offers smash burgers, french fries and onion rings. You can follow the truck on Instagram @jetpacksburgers.

The latest addition to Hot Chicken Takeover’s growing list of Nashville hot chicken restaurants will open Thursday, April 6. The new HCT, located at 109 N. Hamilton Road in Gahanna, will be the company's seventh restaurant in Central Ohio.