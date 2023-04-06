Jackie O’s on Fourth Announces Grand Opening and Wario’s Partnership

The long-anticipated Downtown taproom and patio from Athens-based Jackie O’s Brewery now has an opening date. Jackie O’s on Fourth will make its debut Friday, May 5, at 171 N. Fourth St. The new facility features 6,000 square feet of indoor space with a concrete bar fitted with 30 draft lines, a retail store and a second-floor private event space. Outdoors, Jackie O’s will offer a two-story, 8,000-square-foot patio with bars on each floor, fire pits and seating for 300 people. The brewery will be partnering with two food vendors, at least until its own kitchen is built. The Athens institution Bagel Street Deli will serve bagel sandwiches from a food cart on the patio. Meanwhile, in June, Columbus’ own Wario’s Beef and Pork will launch a new concept at the brewery. Later this summer, Jackie O’s on Fourth expects to begin production from its new 15-barrel brew house, with plans to offer beers unique to the Downtown Columbus location.

A Mexican restaurant called El Grullense recently opened at 4989 Cleveland Ave., replacing Caspian Persian. Dishes include carne asada (featuring handmade tortillas), pork carnitas, camarones a la plancha and a fajita burrito. The owners of Taqueria Jalisco food truck are behind the new venture.

The North Market fish purveyor and eatery—formerly known as Coastal Local Seafood and more recently Coast to Local Market—has been renamed COLO Market & Oyster Bar following a trademark dispute with an out-of-town company. Coastal Local’s wholesale business that started it all, launched by founder Ian Holmes, will retain its name Coastal Local Seafood.

The Mexican food truck Alebrijes announced on social media that it’s cooking up a breakfast menu. The expected launch date is Monday, April 17. Follow the truck on Instagram @alebrijes.foodtruck to see the new breakfast menu.