New Albany’s Bubbly Hall Nears Opening; Noble Cut Distillery Unveils Bottle Shop

Openings & Announcements

New Albany’s long-delayed Bubbly Hall (6065 Central College Road) is set to open its doors to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13, according to a post on Bubbly Hall’s social media accounts. The food hall will feature a diverse lineup of vendors, including Mr. Hummus Grill & Pizza, Seoul Food on the Go, Hoyo’s Kitchen, Kiku Sushi Bar, Just Chicken (pictured), the Pit BBQ Grille and Fay’s Crepes.

Bite This, a food business from entrepreneur Annie Dickson, is joining Budd Dairy’s Hatch kitchen starting Tuesday, April 11. The pop-up will run through July 10. The new merchant will sling brownies, bar snacks and Dickson’s signature bagel bombs—stuffed bagel orbs in varieties such as aloo gobi and smash burger.

Noble Cut Distillery is set to unveil its remodeled, 1,000-square-foot bottle shop and tasting room on Wednesday, April 12, at its 750 Cross Pointe Road facility. This marks the first physical expansion for the Gahanna-based distillery, which made its public debut in 2018. The bottle shop’s hours are noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, with distillery tours available 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Martiny’s BBQ is now open at 5808 Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, formerly the Porch Venezuelan restaurant. The new barbecue spot offers smoked brisket, pulled pork, ribs, mac ’n’ cheese bowls, baked potato bowls and more.

The restaurant and bar Galla Park Social, formerly known as Galla Park Steak, is expected to reopen Friday, May 5, at 900 N. High St. The restaurant from Peerless Management Group (Fireproof Restaurant, Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen) has been undergoing repairs following a November incident in which a car crashed through its front window. No serious injuries were reported.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams’ “mini” scoop shop has opened for the ice cream-eating season at 900 Mohawk St. next to Brown Bag Deli in German Village. The shop’s hours are noon–10 p.m. Friday through Sunday only.