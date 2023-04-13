Spaghetti Warehouse is Relocating Downtown; Revolving Sushi Bar Coming to Polaris

Openings & Announcements

In a surprise move, the family-favorite Spaghetti Warehouse announced it will relocate from its historic brick building in Franklinton to a smaller, more modern space at the Highpoint development in Downtown Columbus. Spaghetti Warehouse, located on West Broad Street since 1978, has been closed since suffering a partial roof collapse in March 2022. The restaurant's new space, located at 150 S. High St., was built in 2013 and overlooks the Columbus Commons. It was previously home to DeNovo on the Park. According to a press release, the Spaghetti Warehouse's beloved trolley car will “make an appearance in the new location, as the restaurant's architects work to ensure a modern interpretation of the iconic feature.” The restaurant is targeting a fall 2023 grand reopening.

Columbus is set to welcome its first revolving sushi bar. According to its company website, the California-based chain Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is coming soon to 8833 Lyra Drive in Polaris, making it the first Kura restaurant in Ohio. Here’s how the interactive dining experience works: Customers are invited to order sushi, sashimi, tempura, ramen and other menu items from a tablet and then directly grab their dishes from a conveyor belt. Founded in 1977 in Japan, Kura Sushi, Inc. has grown to more than 500 locations across Japan, Taiwan and the U.S.

Dayton-based Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is hosting the grand opening of its new Shawnee Hills location on Friday, April 14. The new coffee shop, which includes a drive-thru, is located at 6058 Glick Road, next to Holy Moses barbershop. The grand opening party takes place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, with free drinks awarded to the first 250 customers. The new shop will feature a full coffee bar with breakfast foods, freshly roasted 12-ounce coffee bags and cigars. Boston Stoker now has six storefronts in Ohio, including a second Columbus-area location in Grandview.

Events

Combustion Brewing Co. will host a 6th anniversary bash this Saturday, April 15, at its Pickerington taproom at 80 W. Church St. The event will feature 30-plus beers on tap, live music, food trucks, corn hole and other games. See more details here. Meanwhile, Combustion’s Clintonville taproom, located at 2971 N. High St., is taking part in the Columbus Brew Crawl from 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Five local breweries are taking part in the self-paced crawl: Combustion Clintonville, Seventh Son Brewing Co., Land-Grant Brewing Co., Antiques on High and Parsons North Brewing Co. Reserve your tickets for the crawl here.

Closings

Beyond the Brix has moved out of 970 Parsons Ave. and the building is up for lease. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Beyond the Brix is planning relocate.