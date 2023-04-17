Bibibop Opens 50th Store; Delaware Food Truck Depot Becomes Sand Bar Station

Nicholas Dekker

Columbus Monthly

Last week, Bibibop Asian Grill opened its latest Central Ohio location, and its 50th overall, at 6547 Artesian Run in Delaware. The fast casual chain, first founded in 2013 in Grandview, features build-your-own versions on the Korean dish bibimbap.

The Food Truck Depot at 59 Potter St. in Delaware is under new ownership and is undergoing a name change to Sand Bar Station. The owners behind Shorty’s Pizza and O’Nelly’s Pub took over the space, which was most recently leased by Homestead Beer Co. Already Sand Bar has begun hosting food trucks again, in addition to its popular beach volleyball. The Sand Bar Station owners are also building a new stage and plan to begin hosting live music regularly starting in mid-May.

Last week, Bubbly Hall in New Albany celebrated its grand opening. The food hall features seven food vendors: Hoyo’s Kitchen, the Pit BBQ Grille, Just Chicken, Mr. Hummus Grill & Pizza, Fay’s Crepes, Kiku Sushi and Seoul Food on the Go. The Cheesecake Girl is slated to open a stall there next month. The Bubbly Hall space also includes two bars, a boutique shop, exhibitions from local artists and incubator spaces for small food businesses and artisans.

Maple Street Biscuit Co. announced plans for further expansion in the Central Ohio market, starting first with a store at 7105 N. High St. in Worthington. The Jacksonville, Florida-based, biscuit-centric chain opened its first area store on Polaris Parkway in January.

This Wednesday, April 19, Spires Social Brewing Co. near Polaris hosts a plant-based, junk food pop-up from 3- 8 p.m. Organized by the Lancaster, California-based Vuture Food, the pop-up will feature vegan versions of crave-able meals like fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, patty melts, loaded fries and tacos.

This week, Seventh Son Brewing Co. continues its 10th anniversary celebrations. On Monday, April 17, the brewery hosts Xolo Michelada Mixes and Casa Karmelitas for a pop-up of micheladas and Mexican food starting at 3:30 p.m. On its actual anniversary—Thursday, April 20—Seventh Son will open at noon with drink specials, stoner movies and more activities. The celebration finishes on Sunday, April 23, from noon to 3 p.m. with a Family Fun Day, including a cookie sale from Breedlove Bakery, pet adoption, Jewelweed plant pop-up and activities from Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

As Columbus Monthly food and drink editor Erin Edwards reported last week, chef Andrew Smith and his wife, Devoney Mills, have shifted their upcoming concept Isla from Westgate to Merion Village. The duo will take their Roys Avenue Supper Club model to the prep kitchen space at Bake Me Happy’s former digs at 166 E. Moler Ave. The front of the shop, meanwhile, will be used by Jennings Java. You can read more about the development here.