Short North's SeeSaw to Become Good Night John Boy; American Nut Co. Leaves East Market

Nicholas Dekker

Columbus Monthly

Forward Hospitality Group, the owners of SeeSaw in the Short North, announced that the space will be transformed this summer into Good Night John Boy, a ’70s-inspired bar complete with dance floor, cocktails and food menu that nod to the era. The owners described John Boy, which has a location in Cleveland, as “your grandparents’ funky basement meets Studio 54,” on social media. SeeSaw will continue to operate as normal until the changeover this summer.

American Nut Co. revealed on social media that it closed its East Market stall this week. The owners cited a need to “shift our energy to other exciting ideas.” The stalls at the original North Market and in the Greater Columbus Convention Center remain open, and American Nut Co.’s snacks are available at other businesses like Bada Bean Bada Booze, Endeavor Brewing and the Butcher & Grocer’s stand at East Market.

Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day, and Northstar Café is keeping up its annual tradition of giving away veggie burgers that day. The meatless treats will be available from 3 p.m. to close, dine-in only. This year, sister restaurant Brassica is also giving away falafel sandwiches from 11 a.m. to close, dine-in only.

Chophouse 614 in the Short North, which started out as Urban Chophouse, has rebranded yet again as Santos 614. The eatery was closed briefly for redecorating and to expand the food and drink menus. Originally associated with former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, the restaurant was sold to new owners and rebranded as Chophouse 614 last year.

Alebrijes food truck, located at 1500 E. Long St. in King-Lincoln Bronzeville, started serving breakfast this week. The menu includes a breakfast sandwich, tacos, coffee and doughnuts.

On Friday, April 21, the Daily Bar in Italian Village hosts Euro Disco Exchange from 4 p.m. to midnight. For that night only, the bar will accept Euros as legal tender. One Euro can be exchanged at a rate of $1 for on-premise drinks or 75 cents for Daily Bar gift cards. A DJ will also spin European disco starting at 8 p.m.