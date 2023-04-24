Bagel Street Deli Opens at Jackie O’s; Two Local Businesses Win Good Food Awards

Nicholas Dekker

Columbus Monthly

Athens’ Bagel Street Deli opened a cart last week at the forthcoming Jackie O’s on Fourth. The cart serves its signature steamed bagel sandwiches in combinations centered around meats and poultry, veggies and breakfast. The cart is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jackie O’s new Columbus brewery and taproom, located at 171 N. Fourth St. in Downtown, is set to open fully on May 5. The massive taproom will also host a new concept from the creators of Wario’s Beef & Pork, with a planned opening in June.

Both North Country Charcuterie and Black Radish Creamery took home Good Food Awards at a ceremony in Portland, Oregon, this past weekend. North Country received a prize for its waygu beef bacon, while Black Radish was honored for its raclette and Bandit red cheddar. The Good Food Awards are designed to honor outstanding American craft food producers and farmers. North Country and Black Radish were chosen among more than 2,000 entries across 18 categories.

Law Bird cocktail bar is hosting a special launch party for Jeppson’s Malört this Thursday, April 27, from 4:30 p.m. to midnight. The unique Swedish-style spirit, known for its especially bitter, earthy taste, is distilled in Chicago, and just became available in Ohio through Heidelberg Distributing.

In case you missed the news from the end of March, Borgata Pizza Café has closed its original location at 5701 Parkville St. on the Northeast Side. The owners cited nearby construction and ongoing labor challenges. Borgata’s locations inside Budd Dairy Food Hall and at 2285 W. Dublin Granville Rd. in Linworth remain open.

And Friends, a pop-up dining series created by chef Matthew Heaggans and Georgia Alexander, announced that its next dinner would be on Saturday, June 3. Tickets to the dinner go on sale next Wednesday, May 3 at andfriendscmh.com.