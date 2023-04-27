Safia Sweets & Kitchen Opens; Winn Winn Café Coming to Fifth By Northwest

Nicholas Dekker

Columbus Monthly

A new Somali-owned café, bakery and event space called Safia Sweets & Kitchen opened last week at 2375 Silver Dr. in the former Big Boy near Historic Crew Stadium. The eatery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner focused around Somali, Italian and American dishes. It’s open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The new event space and entertainment venue called the Kee has opened at 225 Neilston St. Downtown. In addition to the gaming areas, galleries and other spaces, the Kee features a food bar and lounge serving salads, appetizers, handheld items like sandwiches and walking tacos, and full entrees like roasted chicken and pot roast.

The Winn Winn Café is coming soon to 1212 W. Third Ave. in Fifth By Northwest. Owned by Audrey Plant and Natalie DiSabato, the eatery is described as a “to-go-style cafe with a modified coffee menu, tailored pastry offerings, salads and sandwiches.” The opening timeline is listed as late spring.

Galla Park Steak, a Short North eatery that has been closed since a car crashed into it last November, will reopen next week Friday, May 5, as Galla Park Social. Located at 900 N. High St., the restaurant will feature a redesigned menu and reimagined space.

A national tour of Karen’s Diner, an Australian eatery that models a retro American diner but with rude servers, will land in Columbus on Sept. 23-24. The ticketed immersive experience features burgers, shakes and sassy wait staff. The Columbus tour will pop-up somewhere along North High Street.

Northwest Ohio-based Balance Grille, an Asian fusion fast casual restaurant with locations in Toledo, Cleveland and Denver, announced plans to open upwards of 10 franchises around Columbus in the coming years. The eatery focuses on a build-your-own menu of Asian-inspired bowls, tacos, snacks and tea.

Jennings Java Coffee Roasters launched a Kickstarter this week for its upcoming retail coffee shop in Merion Village. The coffee roaster is planning to move from its Front Street space in the Brewery District to 116 E. Moler St., former home of Bake Me Happy.

Aardvark Wine & Beer and Subourbon Southern Kitchen & Spirits are teaming up for a series of wine pairing dinners. The latest event is next week Tuesday, May 2, and features a four-course meal paired with wines selected by importer Ole & Obrigado. Guests can secure seats by calling or visiting Subourbon.