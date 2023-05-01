Food Trucks Return to Columbus Commons

News

In case you missed it, Land-Grant Brewing Co. (424 W. Town St.) hosted a drag brunch fundraiser on Sunday benefiting the Kaleidoscope Youth Center, Ohio’s longest-standing nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and supporting LGBTQIA+ youth. The event, featuring Columbus’ own Virginia West, had a group of unwelcome visitors: A group of about 20 masked Nazis waved swastika flags and chanted in front of the Franklinton beer garden. According to reports, the group left before the brunch ended.

Openings & Announcements

The Food Truck Food Court and Breakfast at the Commons return this week to Columbus Commons and will run through October. Breakfast trucks Broke Johnny Food Truck, Biscuit Boss and the Galaxy Coffee will be on hand 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning May 3. Meanwhile, the Food Truck Food Court, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Commons. According to the Columbus Commons website, some of the participating lunchtime trucks include Fetty’s Street Food, Pitabilities, Taesty’s, Elevated Wood Fired Pizza and more.

Darshan Bubble Tea opened last month at 7522 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg. Serving a variety of milk teas, fruit teas, coffee drinks and waffles, the bubble tea shop is located alongside its sibling Nepalese restaurant Darshan Restaurant & Bar (7524 E. Main St.).

The Dublin Market at Bridge Park returns to Longshore Street starting this weekend. The seasonal farmers market takes place 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through September, with more than 120 new and returning local farmers, bakers and local makers.

Veritas (11 W. Gay St.) announced that its Mexican Supper Club will make a return engagement in June. Reservations are now available for the chef’s tasting menu featuring six to eight courses inspired by Mexico’s diverse culinary traditions.

Canal Winchester-based BrewDog USA recently announced a new CEO. John Graham has taken over the reins of the U.S. arm of BrewDog, a fast-growing Scottish brewery. According to a press release, Graham joins BrewDog USA from the 786-unit coffee chain, Dutch Bros Coffee, where he has served as CMO since 2020. Graham replaces former BrewDog USA CEO Jason Block, who joined the company in early 2020 and has left to “pursue new business opportunities,” according to the announcement. Graham officially took on the new role on April 24.

Events

Speaking of Land-Grant, the 6th annual Jeni’s Strawberry Jam is set to return to the Franklinton brewery Memorial Day weekend. The family-friendly event—featuring live music, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Fox in the Snow strawberry shortcake—will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at Land Grant's beer garden (424 W. Town St.).