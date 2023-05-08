Chef Avishar Barua to Appear on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay

Condolences

The Columbus food scene recently lost one of its biggest champions. Bear Braumoeller, a professor in Ohio State’s Department of Political Science and the co-founder of Slow Food Columbus, died on May 3 in Oslo, Norway, after a brief illness. He was temporarily living abroad with his daughter, Molly, and his wife, Kristen Schmidt, a former editor of Columbus Monthly. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. You can read his obituary here.

Openings & Announcements

As if opening two restaurants in 12 months wasn’t enough, Columbus chef Avishar Barua (Joya’s Café and Agni) is set to appear on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay this week. The episode (Season 33, episode 4) airs at 9 p.m. Thursday, May 11. According to network teases, the episode will feature a kati roll challenge. Barua is not the first Columbus chef to appear on the long-running show. Chef Jack Moore, who was executive chef of Watershed Kitchen & Bar at the time, competed on Beat Bobby Flay in 2018. After losing in the first round, Moore didn’t get the chance to beat Flay.

The Middle Eastern, fast-casual eatery Saba Columbus will make its East Market debut Monday at 4 p.m. Saba's 100-percent Kosher menu features hummus, shawarma, sabich, falafel, Yemenite soup and more. The market is located at 212 Kelton Ave.

Homestead Taproom & Kitchen has replaced Barrel & Boar at 10 S. High St. in Canal Winchester. Homestead Beer Co. is Licking County’s largest brewery, with three other locations in Heath, Newark and Marysville. In addition to pinball, shuffleboard and board games, the new location in Canal Winchester features a full menu of burgers, pizzas and other bar foods.

Local Cantina has added yet another location, this one at 1644 Oak St. next to East Market and Columbus Brewing Co. Beer Hall. Local Cantina’s newest eatery features large garage doors and a patio boasting a refurbished trolley car.

Events

Understory(2571 Neil Ave.) is hosting a Mother's Day market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in concert with the SoHud Collective. The market will feature drinks and more than 40 local makers and artisans in Understory’s top floor events space and on its terrace.