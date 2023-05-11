Downtown’s Markets at Pearl Return for the Season

Openings & Announcements

May means that the Markets at Pearl are returning to Pearl and Gay streets. The season kicks off with the first Moonlight Market on Saturday, May 13. The event features food, artisan crafts and more every second Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. Next up, on May 16, is the return of the weekly farmers market, Pearl Market, taking place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 12. On May 21, the season’s first Sunlight Market will bring pop-up vendors and live music to Gay Street. Sunlight Market takes place every third Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A second location of Bb.q Chicken, a popular Korean fried chicken chain, is coming soon to Central Ohio. New signage for the restaurant has appeared at 878 Bethel Road, formerly Spicy Hop. Opening next door at 876 Bethel Road, is Tiger Sugar, an international boba tea chain known for its black-sugar boba tea with fresh cream mousse. The Bethel Road Tiger Sugar will be only the second in Ohio.

Tickets are still available for the annual North Market Downtown Apron Gala, which returns to 59 Spruce St. on Friday, May 19. Festivities kick off at 7:00 p.m. The event features apron-clad guests, music, dancing, libations and a strolling, three-course dining experience prepared by the market’s merchants. Proceeds go toward preservation efforts for North Market Downtown. Purchase 2023 Apron Gala tickets here.

On Thursday, the Giant Eagle at 650 N. State St. in Westerville is set to celebrate its grand reopening following renovations and conversion into a Giant Eagle Market District.

Closings

This week, Old Bag of Nails Pub shuttered its Clintonville location at 4416 N. High St. The Columbus-based restaurant chain has 15 other locations across Ohio, including storefronts in Bexley, Delaware, Hilliard, Pickerington, Upper Arlington, Westerville and Whitehall.