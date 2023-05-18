Next Stop for High Bank Distillery Co.: Uptown Westerville

News

In an announcement Thursday, Mayor Andy Ginther asked Short North restaurants and bars to voluntarily close at midnight this weekend. The new measures announced by city leaders today are aimed at curbing a recent spike in early morning violence in the Short North. The mayor said the arts and entertainment district will see a ramped-up police presence, and he plans to sign an executive order mandating that Short North food carts shut down at midnight. Shootings have taken place over the last two weekends in the Short North, including two incidents in the early hours of May 9 and a shooting on May 14 that left one man dead. The Dispatch has more on Ginther’s announcement here.

Openings & Announcements

On Wednesday, High Bank Distillery Co. announced that a third location is in the works. Located in a former post office in Uptown Westerville, the newest High Bank location will feature a 3,600-square-foot restaurant and bar, including two patios, a retail store and a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) window. In a nod to Westerville's history as the onetime home of the Anti-Saloon League, the new High Bank will also feature a 2,000-square-foot underground speakeasy offering light eats and a cocktail menu showcasing High Bank’s award-winning Whiskey War brand. “My family and I moved to Westerville in 2014. I have seen how much the community has grown over the last decade and am excited to continue to raise my family here,” said Adam Hines, co-founder and master distiller, in a press release. “It has always been my dream to have a High Bank location here to contribute to the culture and community of Uptown Westerville.” The 2.7-million project is expected to debut at 28 S. State St. next spring.

Sexton’s Pizzahas expanded to the Harrison West neighborhood, with a carryout-only location at 360 W. Third Ave. The new spot, open 3-9 p.m. daily, currently offers a limited menu of 16-inch, New York-style pizzas. The family-owned pizzeria also has locations in Hilliard and Gahanna.

Delaware’s Korean fried chicken spot at 12 S. Sandusky St. has a new name: Mashida Chicken. The restaurant was previously 92 Chicken. Mashida has a similar menu, featuring juicy KFC, fried calamari, kimchi, popcorn shrimp and more.

Events

Tickets are now on sale for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s 7th annual Six One Pour: The Ohio Craft Beer Fest on Saturday, June 3. The event, which features more than 50 Ohio craft breweries, will take place 8-11 p.m. at the Ohio History Center. Participating breweries include Butcher and the Brewer, Derive Brewing Co., Jackie O’s, Lock 27 Brewing, Twin Oast Brewing, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, Wooly Pig Farm Brewery and many more. The event will also showcase food trucks such as Ajumama, Donna's Delicious Dozen and Schmidt's Sausage Truck. Buy your tickets here.