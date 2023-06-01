Seventh Son Launches Golden Ticket Contest; Deli Opens in Old North

Openings & Announcements

On the heels of its 10th anniversary, Seventh Son Brewing Co. is launching a “golden ticket contest” this summer. Here’s how it works: Shoppers can look for golden tickets on six packs of the brewery’s flagship beers at local grocery stores, markets and cafes. Six packs with golden tickets will have a concealed QR code; after purchasing, customers may peel back the sticker revealing the code and scan to find out if they have one of 10 winning tickets. Winners will receive a prize pack including a private tour of the brewery, a gift bag full of swag and more. The contest runs through Aug. 15.

Kyushu Ramen Bar in Fifth by Northwest (1280 W. Fifth Ave.) now has a sibling restaurant in Lewis Center, located at 6418 Pullman Drive. The ramen bar opens today, June 1. Kyushu serves a variety of traditional Japanese noodle soups, as well as karaage, gyoza, rice bowls and more.

Frenchi’s Deli recently made its debut in the Old North at 18 E. Hudson St. Open daily for lunch and dinner, the deli sells a variety of cold and hot subs, crepes, gyros and more. You can check out the menu here. The first Frenchi’s location opened in 2015 near the University of Pittsburgh campus.

Friday, June 2, is National Doughnut Day. Rose Dough Donuts, which operates out of 1400 Food Lab, is taking orders for special-run doughnuts and giving away a four-pack of doughnuts and swag. You can learn more here.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is hosting a nationwide event, dubbed Hello Summer, at its scoop shops on Monday, June 5, from 7 p.m. to close. Jeni’s Splendid Rewards members will receive free scoops, and the first 25 customers in line at local shops will receive a bag of Jeni’s merchandise. All Columbus stores are participating, except Jeni’s at Columbus Commons and North Market Downtown. Learn more here.

Temporary Closings

In a post on Instagram citing staffing issues, Black Box Fix announced that its Easton location at 4037 Fenlon St. has closed until further notice. The Cleveland-based sandwich spot first opened its Easton location in 2019 and was temporarily closed earlier this year after suffering a kitchen fire.

Closings

After a short run serving tagine in Downtown Columbus, Toraya Moroccan Cuisine has closed its doors at 72 E. Lynn St.