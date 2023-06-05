Black Kahawa Fridays Feature Coffee on the Scioto Mile

Openings & Announcements

Every Friday this summer on the Scioto Mile, you can find local roaster Black Kahawa Coffee at West Town and South Civic Center Drive, serving hot coffee, lattes and the roaster’s Zanzibar spice nitro cold brew. The Black Kahawa trailer will be serving from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. You can read more about Black Kahawa Coffee and several other local small-batch roasters here.

A new carryout café and bakery, Winn Winn Café, opened last week at 1212 W. Third Ave. in Fifth by Northwest. The new business from co-founders Audrey Plant and Natalie DiSabato Rothschild offers coffee, a variety of pastries, salads and sandwiches from a to-go window.

The Moroccan eatery Tagine House in North Market Downtown is set to expand to the market’s Bridge Park location. The restaurant’s signage is now posted at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.) in the space previously occupied by Bread Bakery + Café. According to a North Market spokesperson, there is no timeline yet for Tagine House’s Dublin debut.

The Bearded Baker’s East Market bake shop has relocated to a new stall in the market, taking over the Butcher & Grocer’s former seafood shop. Matt Estep (aka the Bearded Baker) specializes in a variety of cheesecakes, as well as cookies and other seasonal desserts. The East Market is located at 212 Kelton Ave.

The Lanai, an indoor/outdoor extension of Buckeye Lake’s Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern, is now open at 3430 N. Bank Road NE in Millersport. You can enjoy dinner and cocktails at the Lanai and return for Sunday brunch, which features breakfast burritos, crab cake Benedicts, catfish and grits, waffle burgers and more.

PhoVLove Café recently opened at 1157 Kenny Centre Mall on Columbus’ Northwest Side, offering Vietnamese pho, mochi doughnuts and more. The café replaces Ichiban Bakery.

Temporary Closings

Chef Dan Varga’s butcher shop, the Hungarian Butcher (2177 W. Dublin-Granville Road), has temporarily closed after suffering a fire a week ago, according to the shop’s Instagram account. “We have to share the unfortunate news that our smokehouse caught fire overnight and caused more damage to the shop than we can process. We will be closed for the foreseeable future,” the post reads. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the Linworth butcher shop rebuild.