Hawaiian BBQ Arrives in Clintonville; Mexican Eatery Coming to Merion Village

Openings & Announcements

Lupita’s, a new restaurant promising authentic Mexican food, is expected to open soon at 1586 S. High St. Signage is now up at the Merion Village restaurant space, which formerly housed Geordie’s Restaurant.

A real-deal Hawaiian barbecue restaurant has replaced Thai2Go at 4330 N. High St. in Clintonville. Open daily for lunch and dinner, #1 Hawaiian Barbecue’s menu offerings include loco moco, Hawaiian-style short ribs, Spam musubi, chicken katsu, pineapple fried rice and a variety of combination platters.

There’s a new breakfast option in the Old North. Open on Thursdays and Fridays this month from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clutch Handheld Breakfast is located at the SOHUD Collective location, 2519 Summit St. Handhelds on the Clutch menu include a French toast sando with fresh strawberries, omelet on French bread, chorizo on English muffin and more.

The fast-growing chain House of Biryanis and Kebabs is expected to open this month at 1047 Polaris Parkway, serving a menu of vegetarian and nonvegetarian biryanis, curries, kebabs and other dishes from the subcontinent. The Indian restaurant, which has sibling locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, will be paired with a new grocery store, Garuda Indian Supermarket.

Ray Ray’s Hog Pit in Granville has reopened for dine-in at 1256 Columbus Road. The Ray Ray’s location had switched to carryout last year while also becoming a venue for supper club dinners and chef competition events. The location is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. However, the kitchen closes at 3 p.m. on Fridays to prepare for weekly Ray Ray’s Supper Club events.

Los Potosinos Mexican Food Truck has returned to Olde Towne East where it gained a following years ago. You can find the trailer, serving grilled chicken, grilled ribs, carnitas and more, at 860 E. Long St.

A franchise location of Whit’s Frozen Custard is set to open in Lewis Center on Friday, June 9, at 2 p.m. The new shop’s address is 1550 Lewis Center Road.

Temporary Closings

According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, Jiu Thai Asian Café (787 Bethel Road) is taking a summer break through July 2 and will reopen the following day.

Closings

After 15 years in business, the Polaris location of Mellow Mushroom will close for good on Monday, June 12, according to a post on the pizzeria’s Facebook account. The restaurant’s franchisees still operate a storefront at 260 Market St. in New Albany.