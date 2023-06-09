Godspeed to the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant

Jill Moorhead

Photos by Tim Johnson

After 43 years serving steaks, cocktails and entertainment (think: Elvis impersonators) within view of the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant will close its doors in June. In recent months, the aviation-themed restaurant and bar has been auctioning off its trove of World War I- and World War II-era relics, and a Father’s Day brunch will be the 94th’s final curtain call. We spoke with individuals deeply connected to the restaurant—one that certainly isn’t short on memories.

ACE Designed to resemble a 1917 French farmhouse, the restaurant was named for Columbus’ Eddie Rickenbacker (in portrait above), commander of the 94th Aero Squadron and the highest scoring ace of World War I. Every six months, a team from Specialty Restaurant Corp., the restaurant’s parent company, would change the memorabilia, providing new artifacts for customers to discover.

SPECIAL GUESTS General manager Margaret Gundelfinger (above) served two stints at the 94th, totaling 10 years. One of her favorite events was a Veterans Day tribute brunch. “Vets from the community would speak to guests about their experiences,” she says. “They’d sign posters of airplanes, and we gave them out to the kids who came in.”

The restaurant’s most famous guest, in Gundelfinger’s memory, was John Glenn. “John and Annie [Glenn] used to come over and have brunch when they flew in [to the airport]. They were very nice and accommodating when people would want pictures taken with them,” she remembers.

NUPTIALS Gundelfinger once helped a bride plan a wedding in very short order. “Her fiancé was going overseas with the service,” she says. “We put the wedding and reception together in two weeks. It was so joyful to get that done.”

SHOWTIME Each dining room took its name from the NATO phonetic alphabet. As a line cook, Edward Smith worked an exhibition station in the Echo dining room from 1980 to 1982. “We would be up there cooking in front of 30 customers watching us the whole time,” Smith says. “We were absolutely the show.”

The cooks were rewarded for their speed with beer at the end of the night. “If we did 500 covers, we got a can of Budweiser. If we did 750, it was Heineken,” Smith recalls. One thousand covers earned them a wine bottle-sized Fischer Bière d’Alsace. “We were always hoping to get 1,000,” he says.

WILD TIMES The DJ booth at the 94th is perched above the bar, and the DJ would lower an army bucket from a rope to collect song requests. “If you knew someone, you could go to the upstairs club and sit with the DJ and watch the action going on. It was a real hopping bar scene,” says Smith, who wouldn’t give details about everything that transpired in the booth but chuckled before saying, “It was a real wild time.”

BITTERSWEET Restaurant patron Janyce Hickman first met her husband, Bernie, on the dance floor of 94th Aero Squadron in 1986, and the pair have joined 100 other dance aficionados every Friday and Saturday for decades for swing dancing, line dancing and ballroom dancing to the music of DJ Greg Metzer (known by customers as “Spanky”).

The couple recently organized a mock wedding on the dance floor. “A couple had a destination wedding that we couldn’t go to, so we pretended to have their wedding on the dance floor this past Halloween. We all dressed up and had fake dead flowers,” Hickman says. “There’s nothing that compares with that atmosphere,” she adds, pausing. “There’s nothing left in Columbus like it. It’s very bittersweet.”