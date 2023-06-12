Cameron Mitchell Unveils Name, Renderings of Downtown Columbus Steakhouse

Openings & Announcements

On Monday, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and its partner, the local developer Edwards Cos., unveiled the name of their forthcoming steakhouse in Downtown Columbus: Butcher & Rose. The new, high-end restaurant, “a reimagination of the traditional and contemporary steakhouse,” will open on the ground floor of 155 E. Broad St. within the newly redeveloped Preston Centre, formerly PNC Tower. "Butcher & Rose will be a stunning, lively and over-the-top steakhouse experience for guests to indulge and create memorable moments with mouthwatering culinary creations,” said restaurateur Cameron Mitchell in a press release. "Those who know me well understand I am passionate about a great steak and am excited to reenter the classic steakhouse space, 25 years after opening and 15 years after selling Mitchell’s Steakhouse in Downtown Columbus.” CMR is targeting summer 2024 for Butcher & Rose’s grand opening.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing recently announced a rotating dinner series that will take place in its Hickory Room event space at 215 N. Fourth St. The first edition will be an eight-course dinner inspired by Asian street food, taking place June 22. See the menu and reserve your tickets here.

Closings

After 43 years in operation, the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant (5030 Sawyer Road) will close its doors after service on Father’s Day, June 18. In recent months, the aviation-themed restaurant and bar has been auctioning off its trove of World War I- and World War II-era relics. You can check out our photo essay about the 94th here.

The Pit BBQ Grille is down to one location. The Cleveland-style barbecue eatery has shuttered its stall in the North Market Bridge Park to focus on the eatery's Bubbly Hall location at 6065 Central College Road in New Albany. In addition, The Columbus Dispatch reported last week that two of the Pit’s co-founders, Chimdi Chekwa and Bryant Browning, have departed the company. Its other two co-founders, D’Andre Martin and Mike Johnson, remain operating the Pit. The barbecue spot was first launched by the four friends in 2016 in Linden. That location, along with storefronts on the South Side and Clintonville, have since closed. Martin, meanwhile, has added a new concept to his repertoire, Just Chicken, which has locations in Bubbly Hall and East Market.