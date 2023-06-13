Worthington’s Over the Counter Offers a Cure for Boring Bar Food

Bailey Trask

From the outside, the patio’s retro yellow and white striped umbrellas at Over the Counter imply a brightly lit family diner. But inside, the black ceiling, high-top bar tables and echoing Lady Gaga tunes (presumably a holdover from the night before) tell a different story. You won’t find cozy booths and gumball machines at the 6-year-old Worthington haunt, but you will find plenty of mimosas. Over the Counter is not a restaurant with a bar—it’s a bar that serves food. And that bar food is usually very good.

While Over the Counter’s décor features cutesy 1950s signs, the menu time travels to a more recent era. With Midwestern childhood favorites (for those of a certain age) like bologna and sloppy Joes, it almost feels as if the mid-2000s Liz Lessner concepts of Tip Top and Surly Girl Saloon crept up High Street with their kitschy belly fillers.

Turning down a server’s suggestion of appetizers at 10 a.m., I opted for chicken and waffles ($13.99) on my first brunch visit. Hefty portions ensued. Four crispy Belgian waffle quarters and three sizable pieces of fried chicken are topped with a giant dollop of whipped cream and a very bourbon-y syrup. On my visit, the promised powdered sugar was absent and the chicken was a bit dry, but the waffles were a home run.

The day’s special was biscuits and gravy topped with an over-easy egg ($12.99). Generous morsels of smoky sausage from Falters Fine Meats were the star of the gravy, which was so plentiful that it was difficult to appraise the biscuits. No matter—this dish should become permanent.

The sweet and spicy BLT ($10.99) was by far my favorite offering from the lunch menu. Thick cuts of heavily candied bacon join a Sriracha-style mayo, ample romaine lettuce and a thinly sliced tomato in a messy and satisfying sandwich that is neither cloying nor too spicy. Bringing it all together is a heavily buttered jalapeño cheddar toast.

That same buttered toast is key to Where’s Waldo ($10.99), Over the Counter’s take on the famous bologna sandwich served at G & R Tavern in Waldo, Ohio. Thick grilled Falters bologna joins an abundant layer of caramelized onions. A spicy mustard was omitted from my version, but the kitchen sent an apology pickle to make amends.

Another winner is the barbecued pulled pork sandwich ($13.99). Great pulled pork can shine without the sauce, and this pork shoulder, roasted in brown sugar and Coca-Cola, absolutely sings. The pork comes topped with a fried onion ring and plenty of pickles on a buttered grilled bun.

Though the service could use some polishing, it’s clear as day—in a feels-like-night kind of restaurant—that it’s the food that keeps Over the Counter’s guests coming back.

Over the Counter5596 N. High St., Worthington, 614-846-1107