North Market Bridge Park Adds Creperie to Food Vendor Lineup

Openings & Announcements

North Market Bridge Park is adding a French-style creperie to the Dublin market. Holy Crepes, a food truck owned by Enis Ndreu, is getting its own stall at the market (6750 Longshore St.). Holy Crepes offers a variety of sweet and savory crepes, with flavors ranging from the classic (ham and cheese, Nutella and banana) to the more creative (Philly cheesesteak crepes). Waffles, beignets and ice cream will be available as well. Open seven days a week breakfast through dinner, Holy Crepes will take over the vacant stall at the market’s southwest corner, formerly Kintsugi Sushi Bar. Look for the creperie to open early this summer.

The city of Hilliard announced that a new urban winery is in the works for downtown Hilliard. Owned by Hilliard residents Jenny and Joe Hollabaugh, Firefly Winery is expected to open next spring in a 4,500-square-foot building at the corner of Grant and Franklin streets. The couple, who previously operated Indian Bear Winery in Knox County, plan to source California grapes for wines ranging from dry to sweet reds and whites that will be produced on-site.

Rooster’s and Raising Cane’s have company. This week, the chicken tender restaurant Huey Magoo’s opened a storefront in Marysville at 15720 US-36. Launched in 2004, the chain specializes in grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” chicken tenders and watermelon iced tea.

A new food trailer, Smash Buddies, recently hit the streets, featuring a tight menu of smash burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches and tater tots. You can find the trailer this weekend at Rugby Ohio’s Buckeye Invitational in Dublin.

Temporary Closings

The Clintonville Cup O Joe (2990 N. High St.) remains closed after hitting delays while undergoing renovations. Follow the shop on Facebook for updates.