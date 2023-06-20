Chef Sangeeta Lakhani's Essay Appears in New Book About American Immigrant Cooking

Joy Frank-Collins

Sangeeta Lakhani is known locally as a fearless chef, restaurateur and advocate for hospitality workers. However, she describes her latest venture—as an essayist—as “really intimidating and incredibly humbling” while acknowledging that growth rarely happens in our comfort zones.

Lakhani recently stepped out of the kitchen and onto the page with an essay in the newly released book “Resilient Kitchens: American Immigrant Cooking in a Time of Crisis,” edited by current and former Ohio State University professors Philip Gleissner and Harry Eli Kashdan, respectively.

Published by Rutgers University Press and released this May, the idea for the book came about in March 2020 when Ohio State offered a grant for projects related to the pandemic. Kashdan, who calls himself a “scholar of food,” and Gleissner, a scholar of migration who is an immigrant himself, joined forces.

“During those first weeks, all the news was about people being stuck places they didn’t want to be and grocery store shelves being empty, and it seemed to us, pretty immediately, that food and movement were going to be two central features of this thing that was unfolding,” Kashdan says.

Kashdan, who was a happy hour regular at Lakhani’s former restaurant, the Table, knew of her community approach to food. When the chef and her fellow restaurant industry veterans formed the organization Service! Relief for Hospitality Workers during the early days of the pandemic, it cemented in his mind that Lakhani should be featured in the book.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years,” Lakhani says about writing, noting that she was really into “that creative process” when she was younger. “You know, life happens, and you move on to other pursuits,” she says.

It is those pursuits that she writes about in her essay, The Map to Myself.

“As an immigrant … my whole life has been about changing and adapting and am I trying to fit in? Am I trying to stand out as a chef? It is a constant dance,” she says. “And COVID was just another one of those moments. Oh, it’s time to recreate. It’s time to change.”

Writing her story brought about a full-circle moment for the chef, who was born in London, raised in Mumbai and moved to the U.S. right before she turned 17. She spent much of her adult life forging her own path and fighting the stereotype that an Indian chef should stick to cooking Indian cuisine. “And then through COVID, all I wanted was to cook Indian food, feel that comfort and go back home in a sense,” she says.

Accompanying the essay is her recipe for murgh makhani (or butter chicken), inspired by Sunday dinners at her grandfather’s favorite restaurant in Mumbai. “That was the only time we got to eat meat because we grew up in a vegetarian household,” she says.

Lakhani says this essay may be a springboard for more. “You kind of laugh it off because it’s your life, and you don’t really look at it from somebody else’s perspective,” she says, noting that friends and family have been nudging her to put pen to paper and share her stories and recipes. “But I guess it is an odd and delightful journey that brought me to Columbus, Ohio.”

You can purchase “Resilient Kitchens” at rutgersuniversitypress.org.