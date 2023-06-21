We Visited Buckeye Lake's Hot New Cocktail Bar Located in an Old VFW

Nicholas Dekker

Ben Long, a Central Ohio native, spent 20 years in the hospitality industry in New York City and Washington D.C., and was preparing to open his own business in the nation’s capital when the pandemic struck. He decided to move back home and discovered the former VFW Post 1388 was for sale. There, on the western edge of Buckeye Lake, he opened Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern at the end of last year.

“I wanted a gastropub with cocktails as the chief selling proposition,” Long says. “We have a very standard building, but when you walk in, we try to transport you somewhere else.” Guests are greeted by chandeliers, plush green booths and a horseshoe-shaped bar. “The bar is the center of attention as opposed to the restaurant,” he adds. “We want people to wait for a seat at the bar, as opposed to a seat at the restaurant.”

It tracks that Long would lead with cocktails. He studied under Sasha Petraske, creator of Milk & Honey, the Manhattan cocktail bar that sparked the modern craft cocktail movement. “His biggest contribution was ice,” Long says. “So, we make 250-pound blocks in our icehouse. … We cut our ice ourselves. We use chainsaws and hacksaws. We even cut and sell it in whatever shape and size people want.”

Most of Hereinafter’s cocktails feature clear blocks of ice served in glassware purchased from local antique dealers. The cocktail menu is broken into three columns: Classics (standards like a Collins or Old Fashioned), followed by the Twist and the Complex (featuring riffs on the originals). “We play Mr. Potato Head,” Long jokes. “We take the eye and put it on the ear, take the ear and put it on the eye. The idea is: ‘I like this style of drink, let’s try a couple variations of that style.’” The Short Walk Home, for instance, riffs on the Old Fashioned with honey, Scotch, Benedictine and brandy liqueur, bitters and an orange twist.

Long gives equal care to his wines by the glass and features a small retail shop dubbed Heretofore, which he plans to expand someday. The wine shop’s philosophy is simple: “If it’s in a grocery store, we probably won’t carry it,” Long says.

To complement the drinks, executive chef Michael Gorman crafts a menu focused on Southern fare, especially New Orleans-style cuisine. Think: rich gumbo, jambalaya, crispy catfish over dirty rice and beignets stuffed with blue crab.

Long hopes for everyone to feel at ease in Hereinafter. “Despite the chandelier and nice surroundings, we don’t want people to feel stuffy,” he says. “I had a guy in overalls say to me, ‘You know what’s cool about your restaurant? I’m as comfortable in my overalls as those guys in their sport coats.’”

There’s more. The awning-covered back porch has been transformed into a cocktail garden called the Lanai, and Long is renovating a boat dock across the street, so guests can motor their way across the water for an evening out.

3430 N. Bank Road NE, Millersport, 740-467-6440