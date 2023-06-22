Brewer Chris Davison Departs Wolf’s Ridge for Middle West Spirits

Openings & Announcements

Chris Davison, the lead brewer at Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, has left the Columbus-based brewery after almost nine years. Davison was instrumental in building Wolf's Ridge into an award-winning brewery and was named a Columbus Monthly Tastemaker in 2017. Davison’s new title is blending and barreling manager at Middle West Spirits, Central Ohio’s first craft distillery. The move comes as Middle West is undertaking a huge expansion, including plans for a 14-acre campus at 1165 Alum Creek Drive in the Driving Park community.

Pat & Gracie’s Kitchen + Tavern (138 Graceland Blvd.) is planning to add a second location, this one in Downtown Columbus at 121 S. High St. in the Lazarus building. The address most recently housed BurgerIM, which closed earlier this year. Pat & Gracie’s is known for its “Big Bowl” salads, burgers and handmade tots.

Columbus visitors to Las Vegas will now see a familiar name on the strip. On Wednesday, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants officially opened Ocean Prime Las Vegas on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. The nearly $20 million fine-dining restaurant will serve as Ocean Prime’s flagship, boasting 14,500 square feet and a nearly 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace. The Vegas restaurant marks the 18th Ocean Prime location in the U.S. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Ocean Prime’s sales grew 28.5 percent from 2021 to 2022. This year marks CMR’s 30th anniversary.

A new franchise location of the fast-casual chain Genghis Grill is set to debut Friday, June 23, at University Square near the Ohio State campus. According to a press release, “the Columbus location marks the first franchise-owned restaurant to open in just under 10 years—part of Genghis Grill’s revitalized franchising program that began under new leadership early last year.”

Relocations

The owners of Rodos European Grill in Clintonville shared via social media that the restaurant will relocate soon to a larger space in Linworth. That means the restaurant at 3369 Indianola Ave. will close in the coming weeks.

Closings

The Royce, which opened in 2020, has abruptly closed at 8791 Lyra Drive in Polaris. According to an announcement on the Royce’s Instagram account, its last day was June 12. In the post, the restaurant teased that a new location is in the works but declined to share more details.

Events

ComFest returns to Goodale Park this weekend, Friday through Sunday. The music and community festival also features a variety of beer, wine, other libations and food, including eats from Queen’s Table, Dos Hermanos, Mikey’s Late Night Slice, Island Noodles and much more.

Also this weekend is the annual Bean Dinner Festival, a long-running tradition on Columbus’ West Side. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the Hilltop’s Westgate Park, 455 S. Westgate Ave. The “bean dinner” festival harkens back to when the area around Westgate Park was a Civil War prison camp called “Camp Chase,” where soldiers were fed a ration of beans twice a day. Today, the Hilltop bean dinner aims to unite people through a day of music, arts and crafts, food vendors (including beans) and an antique car show.