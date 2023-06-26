Brass Eye Debuts at the Junto; Zaftig Brew Pub Closes Abruptly

Openings & Announcements

Brass Eye, the hotly anticipated rooftop bar atop the new Junto hotel, is now open for business ahead of the July 4th weekend. Located on the Scioto Peninsula at 77 Belle St., the Brass Eye is just one of several food and drink options coming to the new boutique hotel from Makeready. At the time of this writing, online reservations and hours for Brass Eye were not yet available. You can still reserve general admission tickets to Brass Eye’s Red, White & Boom party on Monday, July 3. Find tickets here.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has set a grand opening date for Valentina’s, the restaurant group’s new Italian restaurant in Dublin's Bridge Park. The restaurant, one of two Italian restaurants from CMR opening locally this summer, is set to make its public debut on Tuesday, July 18, at 4595 Bridge Park Ave. The restaurant will open for lunch and dinner. Valentina’s menu includes a variety of pastas, pizzas, seafood dishes, a mozzarella bar and, during dinner hours, prime steaks. CMR's second forthcoming Italian restaurant, Cento, is still under construction in German Village.

The Downtown hot dog eatery Tasty Dawg has reopened for business after temporarily shutting down because of staffing issues. Tasty Dawg is located at 107 S. High St.

Closings

In a social media announcement this morning, Zaftig Brew Pub stated that it was permanently closing the Italian Village brewpub at 119 E. Fifth Ave., effective immediately. The statement said that a continued “reduction of customers” prompted the closure of the brewpub, which opened three and a half years ago. The news means that Zaftig’s coffee shop partner, Java Central Coffee Roasters, will also cease to operate at the address. Zaftig Brewing Co. & Taproom remains open at 7020 Huntley Road in Worthington, while you can still grab coffee from Java Central at its original café in Westerville.