Yoshi’s Japanese Restaurant in Dublin Offers Traditional Fare and Friendly Service

Amy Bodiker Baskes

A glance at the enormous menu at Yoshi’s Japanese Restaurant in Dublin reminds me of the idiom: There’s only one way to eat an elephant: one bite at a time. And before you get too far ahead of me, elephant is not served at Yoshi’s.

Indeed, this Japanese restaurant’s menu clocks in at 10 pages, not including the separate, special sushi lists. Fortunately, tackling this behemoth one bite at a time—through its myriad small plates, noodle dishes and extraordinary raw fish offerings—is a delicious endeavor.

Yoshi’s is a great place to share a large variety of small plates with friends—from starters like soups, salads and pickled vegetables to assortments of yakitori skewers and a variety of fried and steamed dumplings. On one night we visited, our table started with sunomono ($6), thinly sliced cucumber and seaweed marinated in a bright vinaigrette, and ohitashi ($5), a cold salad of blanched spinach topped with flakes of smoked, dried fish (bonito) and a splash of dashi broth.

There are raw fish options as starters, too. Ahi poke ($20) combines small bites of raw tuna with greens, red onion and avocado in a spicy, sesame-soy dressing. The salmon or yellowtail zensai, meaning appetizer (both $15), offers a bright, fresh bite by combining three pieces of raw fish on a shiso leaf drizzled with a spicy citrus sauce.

As with many Japanese classics, the agedashi tofu small plate ($6.50) brings many flavor points together to form a powerful whole. Savory, batter-fried tofu cubes are submerged in an earthy broth and brightened with a peppery topping of sliced scallions and grated fresh ginger. Notable other savory small plates include the delicious, steamed wasabi pork shumai ($8.50) and beef negimaki ($13), a large scallion wrapped in seared beef and served sliced like a sushi roll.

Our table’s favorite small plate, hands down, was the grilled yellowtail collar ($16). This dish efficiently uses a remnant of the sushi-grade fish, the meaty and tasty piece located between the gills and the head; the collar is a delicious leftover after the yellowtail has been sliced for sashimi and nigiri. Grilling the collar melts the fish’s natural collagen, making the buttery white fish even more juicy and tender. A glaze of mirin and soy contributes to a sweet, caramelized crust. Yoshi’s grilled collar takes 25 minutes to prepare, but this superior fish is worth the wait.

Entrées at Yoshi’s offer generous combinations in a single meal. The restaurant’s many noodle dishes, curries and rice bowls can be topped with a variety of proteins. Many entrées are served with a house salad and miso soup to start, making them a good value for an average of $20 total. On my visits, our table enjoyed the chicken katsu ($20), a breaded-and-fried cutlet that was both juicy and crispy and served with rice, spicy mustard and a sweet katsu sauce. I also recommend the ten don ($19.50), a rice bowl topped with shrimp and vegetable tempura and served with a donburi sauce.

Even with all the pages of small plate offerings and entrées, sushi still is the star at Yoshi’s. Set apart from the restaurant’s otherwise utilitarian décor is the lively sushi bar. A handwritten list on the wall shows the daily fish availability and includes the source and market price for a variety of seafoods flown in regularly from Japan. These specialties are extraordinary—with a price to match. More affordable, but still delicious, are the sushi offerings that are available on the regular menu, as well.

Yoshi’s boasts a full bar that includes a wide variety of sakes. Indeed, at the rear of the restaurant is a table loaded with half-drunk sake bottles awaiting the return visit of their Japanese owners, according to our server’s explanation.

For years, this traditional Japanese restaurant has flown a bit under the radar of the Central Ohio food scene. Located in one of Dublin’s many shopping centers, between a nail salon and a dry cleaner, Yoshi’s location and interior are unremarkable. The main dining room is cloaked in an inordinate amount of beige, from the monochromatic wall art to the blond tables and the chest-high, rice-paper room dividers.

On most nights, the restaurant is quietly active but generally a sleeper—except in the days surrounding the Memorial Tournament, when both the dining room and parking lot are jammed with collared shirts: both professional and professional-looking golfers, including some whose autographed pictures hang on the wall at the front door.

The staff at Yoshi’s is friendly, attentive and eager to help guests less familiar with Japanese cuisine. A busy restaurant crew efficiently shares in the tasks of delivering plates, filling glasses and taking orders, contributing to the bustling activity of the dining room.

The menu might be extensive, but unlike many other local Japanese restaurants, Yoshi’s is organized into clear groupings, making it easy to navigate and understand. With so many delicious options, one cannot go wrong; the only real challenge comes in trying not to order one of everything.

Yoshi’s Japanese Restaurant 5776 Frantz Road, Dublin, 614-889-1275, yoshisjapanese.com Hours: 5-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday Not to Miss: Yoshi’s sushi is exemplary. Choose from a delightful assortment of nigiri, special rolls and daily specials of fresh, imported fish.

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.