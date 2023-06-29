Budd Dairy Adds Marlow's Cheesesteaks; The Lox Bagel Shop Garners Bon Appetit Love

Openings & Announcements

The Lox Bagel Shop (772 N. High St.) is soaking in praise from Bon Appetit magazine this week. The national food magazine included the Lox on a short list of the “very best” bagel shops around the country (outside of New York); it was the only Ohio shop on the list. Read the story here.

Budd Dairy Food Hall just announced its latest Hatch kitchen food partner, and it’s one of Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants. Marlow’s Steaks, Gahanna’s go-to Philly cheesesteak shop, will kick off its stint in the food hall’s rotating Hatch kitchen on July 11 at 4 p.m. The sandwich shop will also serve water ice, the fruity frozen dessert that’s a Philly phenomenon.

Today (June 29) is the grand opening of Buckeye Donuts at the North Market (59 Spruce St.). Buckeye Donuts will fill the former Destination Donuts stall next to Green Olive Company and across from Fox's Bagel + Deli. The shop will be open seven days a week.

Meanwhile, Wine Spectator recently unveiled the winners of its 2023 Restaurant Awards, aimed at honoring the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program recognized six Central Ohio restaurants for outstanding wine programs. Barcelona Restaurant & Bar, Eddie Merlot’s, Tucci's and Veritas each received the Award of Excellence; Jeff Ruby’s and the Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop both received the Best of Award of Excellence.

Also at the North Market, produce vendor Mini-Super has launched a local veggie subscription box program. Each box costs $30 and contains one week's worth of summer produce sourced from Yoder Family Farm in Hillsboro, Ohio. Weekly orders placed by Thursday will arrive on the following Tuesday. To sign up, visit Mini-Super in person at 59 Spruce St. or email minisuperno.ma@gmail.com.

Chef-owner Jean Claude Ba announced on social media that he’s opening a second location of his anime-themed restaurant, Chef Hiro. The expansion to the north Campus area comes just one year after Chef Hiro’s original brick-and-mortar location opened at 1297 Parsons Avenue. Chef Hiro specializes in jerk-based dishes such as jerk chicken tacos, rice bowls, stuffed pineapples, quesadillas and more.

Polaris Fashion Place (1500 Polaris Parkway) is celebrating the opening of two new eateries. The first is the Korean corn dog chain Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog, which made its debut last week. Today, Colorado-based I Scream Gelato makes its debut at the mall and is offering the chance to win free gelato for a year.

Clintonville’s Cup O Joe coffee shop reopens today at 2990 N. High St. after having temporarily shut down for renovations.