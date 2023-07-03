Sideswipe Brewing Sold; Maudine’s Coffee Shop Opens in the Junto

Closings

After a 10-year run, Sideswipe Brewing Co. will close at the end of this month. Owner Craig O’Herron announced the news on social media, stating that he’s sold Sideswipe to local homebrewer Jason Wing, who plans to open his own brewery under a different name. Sideswipe will host a going away party Saturday, July 22, at its West Side taproom at 2419 Scioto Harper Drive. Its last day of business will be July 30.

Openings & Announcements

Maudine’s, the Junto hotel’s new coffee shop, makes its debut today, July 3, at 77 Belle St. on the Scioto Peninsula. Visitors can expect roasts from One Line Coffee, pastries, breakfast sandwiches and cow-shaped cookies. The coffee shop’s name pays homage to the Holstein cow that was Ohio State University’s 1926 Homecoming Queen.

Connecticut-based Mecha Noodle Bar is set to take over the former White Castle space at 965 N. High St. in the Short North. The decade-old restaurant chain specializes in Southeast Asian comfort fare such as pho, ramen and dumplings, as well as cocktails. Mecha is expected to open next year.

A new coffee shop called Village Coffee of Sunbury opened last week at 25 E. Granville St. in Delaware County. The shop offers a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, teas, baked goods, ice cream and affogato (espresso poured over ice cream).

Events

Mark your calendar for the city’s annual Jazz & Rib Fest, taking place July 21-23 along Downtown’s Scioto Mile. The free outdoor music festival and rib cook-off event kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. A variety of barbecue vendors from around the U.S. will be on hand, as well as local food trucks such as Bella Asian Food, Fork in Nigeria, Shrimp Lips and others.

Tickets are now on sale for Watershed Distillery’s Four Peel Fest, an annual event celebrating summertime and the distillery’s flagship gin. The festival—featuring Four Peel cocktails, food trucks and live music by Doc Robinson—takes place 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at 1145 Chesapeake Ave. Get your tickets here.