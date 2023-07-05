Rating the Rooftops: Eight Boozy Roosts for Enjoying the Summer

Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards

Photos by Tim Johnson

Over the past five years, Central Ohio’s drinking scene has gone vertical. With rooftop bars almost becoming compulsory for new hotels, it can be easy to lose track of them all. In the following pages, you’ll read our pros and cons for seven bars, some of them towering (like Stories on High) and others squat (like Jackie O’s on Fourth). We also give an early look at one of the newest vistas in town: Brass Eye at the Junto hotel.

Experience Ear-Popping Heights at Stories on High

Goodale Station and Mandrake Take Dining Seriously

Vaso Rooftop Lounge is a Suburban Oasis in Dublin

Lincoln Social and Lumin Skybar Make for a Lively, Trendy Duo

Jackie O’s on Fourth is a Top Taproom + Five More Chill Rooftops

Enjoy the New View from Brass Eye