Rating the Rooftops: Enjoy the New View from Brass Eye

Nicholas Dekker

The Junto, a self-described “independent lifestyle hotel,” sits as a centerpiece of the burgeoning Scioto Peninsula. The hotel draws its name from an intellectual club founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1727, and it carries this bookish theme throughout eight stories of rooms and multiple eateries. In 1737, Franklin penned a compendium titled “The Drinker’s Dictionary,” in the Pennsylvania Gazette, listing hundreds of entries to describe drunkenness, including the term “brass eyed.” And so the Junto’s top-story bar and restaurant gets its name: Brass Eye.

Accessible either through the lobby elevators or a specialized elevator off Rush Alley, Brass Eye offers a new view for Columbus: a 270-degree panorama that includes the Scioto River and its bridges, the Downtown skyline and area attractions like COSI and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. The bar’s patios wrap all the way around to the west side of the building, facing the Scioto Peninsula and looking into Franklinton. This western patio will be an ideal spot to enjoy sunsets while sitting around the dual fireplaces or catching the latest games projected on the wall.

Brass Eye, which opened in late June, is built around a circular bar, accessible from inside and out. A dedicated kitchen will produce a small menu of creative bar snacks, sandwiches, sides and scoops of Jeni’s ice cream. Look for shrimp toast, beer-battered asparagus, chicken schnitzel sandwiches, onion rings and Reuben fries. Weekends will center around a biscuit-forward brunch menu. The different sections on the libations menu feature more of Franklin’s names for drunkenness, like “Shoe Pinchers” for classic cocktails, “In the Studs” for nonalcoholic drinks, “Seeing Two Moons” for beer or “Wrath of the Grapes” for wine selections. “Loose in the Hilts” features house-made creations like the Melon-Dramatic with vodka and salted watermelon juice or the Happy Camper with Watershed’s Four-Peel gin, citrus, vanilla and frothed egg white.

77 Belle St., Downtown, 614-227-1797

[Note: We did not give a rating to Brass Eye because it opened after the July issue went to print.]