Rating the Rooftops: Experience Ear-Popping Heights at Stories on High

It’s not often that your ears pop in Franklin County, where the highest elevation is 1,132 feet. But that’s exactly what happens when taking the “express” elevator up 28 floors to the Hilton Columbus Downtown’s new skybar, Stories on High. Open since February, Stories is a classy addition to the nightlife scene and, as the tallest bar on our list, boasts the most all-encompassing views. The food is on point and the cocktails are playful, but your wallet will take a beating.

View: Stunning 360-degree views, with an ideal sunset lookout to the west

Food: The Asian-leaning menu is among the best of the rooftop bars we tried, featuring wagyu beef tartare, a variety of skewers (including chicken heart), rock shrimp tempura, nigiri and sashimi.

Pros: The towering vistas are as good as it gets in Columbus, plus the new Hilton tower offers the option of drinks at the skybar followed by dinner on the ground floor at Fyr.

Cons: The prices are sky high (e.g. the lowest wine by the glass is $16), parking is a challenge and the U-shaped bar obstructs some of the best views to the south.

Stray Observations: The Cat Power cocktail is cloyingly sweet, but it’s hard to pass up. The Midori-based drink comes with wearable cat ears that put a smile on everyone who orders it.

404 N. High St., Downtown, 614-484-5285