Rating the Rooftops: Goodale Station and Mandrake Take Dining Seriously
Goodale Station and Mandrake make strange bedfellows but both offer standout food menus to pair with their rooftop views.
Goodale Station
Located on the 12th floor of Canopy by Hilton, Goodale Station is the grad school version of a hotel rooftop bar: a bit more grown up than others around town. For one, there are no selfie walls with fake greenery (see: Lincoln Social). Plus, the restaurant—named one of the best in town last year by this magazine—is far beyond an afterthought.
View: City-view perspectives featuring the Downtown skyline, the Nationwide building to the west and the convention center to the north
Food: A thoughtful menu from veteran Columbus chef Jonathan Olson features globetrotting dishes such as sticky root beer ribs, aloo masala, Korean garlic bread, coriander-crusted tuna and more.
Pros: Goodale’s sexy bar area is a highlight, and the south patio offers fire pits and an excellent perch for admiring the LeVeque Tower. It’s also a good dining option if you’re trying to grab apps before a concert at Nationwide Arena or a Crew match at Lower.com Field.
Cons: Panoramas on the north side of the restaurant, facing the convention center, are uninspiring.
Stray Observations: Good happy hour deals can be had from 4 to 6 p.m. during the week, when cocktails are $10, wines by the glass are $6 and draft beers are $5.
77 E. Nationwide Blvd., Downtown, 614-227-9400
Mandrake Rooftop
Sitting atop the Moxy hotel on the 10th floor, this nightlife spot from the owner of TownHall exudes Vegas-style glam—complete with done-up guests (there’s a dress code) and influencer catnip like a hoop for taking skyline ussies. The food menu is a highlight, and the service is friendly and knowledgeable. It’s clear, however, that the emphasis at this pricey rooftop is to feed and flip—unless you order VIP bottle service. Mandrake transitions to a club at night, complete with a DJ and small dance floor.
View: Lovely 270-degree vistas of the Downtown skyline and expansive views to the west and north
Food: The in-house restaurant focuses on maki (sushi rolls) and sophisticated shared plates, such as pork dumplings, watermelon salad, Bang Bang shrimp and lamb chops.
Pros: Surprisingly excellent sushi and shared plates complement views and an energetic, not-in-the-Midwest atmosphere. It’s also a rare place in Columbus for a night out dancing.
Cons: The vibe is a lot. And aside from Short North parking woes, you’ll pay a premium for dining at Mandrake, and service, though friendly, is often hurried.
Stray Observations: The menu claims the “healthiest sushi in the world,” which sounds like hyperbole. (Insert a “hand stroking chin” emoji here.) When evening strikes, the female servers at Mandrake change from tight black pants to tight short shorts—seriously.
810 N. High St., Short North, 614-793-1500