Rating the Rooftops: Goodale Station and Mandrake Take Dining Seriously

Goodale Station

Located on the 12th floor of Canopy by Hilton, Goodale Station is the grad school version of a hotel rooftop bar: a bit more grown up than others around town. For one, there are no selfie walls with fake greenery (see: Lincoln Social). Plus, the restaurant—named one of the best in town last year by this magazine—is far beyond an afterthought.

View: City-view perspectives featuring the Downtown skyline, the Nationwide building to the west and the convention center to the north

Food: A thoughtful menu from veteran Columbus chef Jonathan Olson features globetrotting dishes such as sticky root beer ribs, aloo masala, Korean garlic bread, coriander-crusted tuna and more.

Pros: Goodale’s sexy bar area is a highlight, and the south patio offers fire pits and an excellent perch for admiring the LeVeque Tower. It’s also a good dining option if you’re trying to grab apps before a concert at Nationwide Arena or a Crew match at Lower.com Field.

Cons: Panoramas on the north side of the restaurant, facing the convention center, are uninspiring.

Stray Observations: Good happy hour deals can be had from 4 to 6 p.m. during the week, when cocktails are $10, wines by the glass are $6 and draft beers are $5.

77 E. Nationwide Blvd., Downtown, 614-227-9400

Mandrake Rooftop

Sitting atop the Moxy hotel on the 10th floor, this nightlife spot from the owner of TownHall exudes Vegas-style glam—complete with done-up guests (there’s a dress code) and influencer catnip like a hoop for taking skyline ussies. The food menu is a highlight, and the service is friendly and knowledgeable. It’s clear, however, that the emphasis at this pricey rooftop is to feed and flip—unless you order VIP bottle service. Mandrake transitions to a club at night, complete with a DJ and small dance floor.

View: Lovely 270-degree vistas of the Downtown skyline and expansive views to the west and north

Food: The in-house restaurant focuses on maki (sushi rolls) and sophisticated shared plates, such as pork dumplings, watermelon salad, Bang Bang shrimp and lamb chops.

Pros: Surprisingly excellent sushi and shared plates complement views and an energetic, not-in-the-Midwest atmosphere. It’s also a rare place in Columbus for a night out dancing.

Cons: The vibe is a lot. And aside from Short North parking woes, you’ll pay a premium for dining at Mandrake, and service, though friendly, is often hurried.

Stray Observations: The menu claims the “healthiest sushi in the world,” which sounds like hyperbole. (Insert a “hand stroking chin” emoji here.) When evening strikes, the female servers at Mandrake change from tight black pants to tight short shorts—seriously.

810 N. High St., Short North, 614-793-1500