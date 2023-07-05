Rating the Rooftops: Jackie O’s on Fourth is a Top Taproom

Columbus Monthly

The beloved Athens brewery, which has enjoyed a solid foothold in the Columbus market for years, just upgraded the former Elevator Brewing facility into a full-fledged bottle shop and taproom. Major changes to the space include converting the interior from a rustic taproom to an attractive bar and swapping parking spaces for two-level, multifaceted patios.--Nicholas Dekker

View: At two stories, Jackie O’s inward-looking view is more interesting than the outward. While the Downtown skyline is visible, guests are mostly treated to views of streets and surface lots. But with its swings and picnic tables, firepits and ramps, the patio itself is a gorgeous sight.

Food: Jackie O’s invited another Athens favorite, Bagel Street Deli, to set up a cart next to the patio. OU grad or not, you can feast on easy-to-love bagel sandwiches.

Pros: Spacious patios that never feel crowded when busy, a variety of seating styles, three bars serving excellent craft beer and plenty of nearby parking

Cons: If bagel sandwiches aren’t your thing, you’re out of luck when it comes to food … for now.

Stray Observations: Murals from artists Adam Hernandez and Bryn Perrott give Jackie O’s on Fourth bright and playful finishing touches.

171 N. Fourth St., Downtown, 614-929-5265

FIVE MORE CHILL ROOFTOPS

Antiques on High: This breezy rooftop patio is a nice foil to the dark, retro bar beneath—one that’s become a cornerstone for the growing South High scene.

BrewDog Franklinton: This dog-friendly rooftop terrace is easy bar-hopping distance from Land-Grant Brewing Co.

Little Rock: The convivial neighborhood bar offers draft cocktails and a tiki vibe all summer on its roof.

Novak’s Tavern & Patio: The long-running, no-frills watering hole is an affordable late-night option, with views of North Market.

Seventh Son Brewing Co.: Topping one of Columbus’ best breweries, this Italian Village patio becomes an airy coworking space some weekdays.