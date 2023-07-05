Rating the Rooftops: Lincoln Social and Lumin Skybar Make for a Lively, Trendy Duo

Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards

Lumin Skybar

It seems that every new hotel features a rooftop bar these days, but we won’t complain. On the eighth story of the AC Hotel next to the North Market sits Lumin Skybar, a swanky but still approachable spot to enjoy cocktails, dinner and snacks with an elevated alfresco view. In addition to an indoor bar and dining area, the open-air patio features glass walls, a mix of greenery, fire pits and comfy seating.--Nicholas Dekker

View: 180 degrees mostly facing east and south toward the Greater Columbus Convention Center, North Market Downtown and the Arena District

Food: A hit-or-miss menu doesn’t stray too far from conventional American bar fare: charcuterie boards, fried calamari, flatbreads, truffle burgers.

Pros: It’s hard to beat Lumin’s location. A visit to the rooftop bar could coincide with an overnight stay, a Gallery Hop stroll or attending a game in the Arena District.

Cons: The food can be lackluster, and like any establishment in the Short North, parking is at a premium, especially given the Merchant Tower construction across the street or busy convention weekends.

Stray Observations: Construction isn’t all bad, though. Lumin may offer the best perch for watching the progress of the North Market’s Merchant Tower as it rises above the skyline in the coming years.

517 Park St., Downtown, 614-227-6100

Lincoln Social Rooftop

Cameron Mitchell’s ninth floor rooftop bar Lincoln Social—seemingly so high when it made its debut back in the spring of 2019—has since been upstaged by flashier, taller venues. This Instagram favorite, featuring nice skyline views, Oriental rugs and loads of faux greenery, is still a big draw for after-work happy hours and out-of-towners looking for alfresco drinks in the Short North.--Erin Edwards

View: Pleasant Short North sights looking east and north towards Campus, with excellent skyline views to the south

Food: The shareable, light-bites menu features fresh or fried oysters, skewers, sushi rolls, pizzas and sliders.

Pros: The cocktails are a highlight, along with Lincoln’s laid-back, not-too-clubby atmosphere. Choose from a wide variety of seating options, from banquettes to bar seating to couches by the fire pit.

Cons: The curse of Short North parking is a reality, and the bar’s décor is looking a little worn. The food menu is inconsistent, so you might be better off eating at Lincoln Social’s downstairs sibling, Del Mar SoCal Kitchen.

Stray Observations: Starting at $10, wines by the glass are more affordable than other rooftop venues, and happy hour includes half-off bottles of wine under $100.

711 N. High St., Short North, 614-300-9494