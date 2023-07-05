Rating the Rooftops: Vaso Rooftop Lounge is a Suburban Oasis in Dublin

Nicholas Dekker

The swanky, suburban Vaso sits eight stories up on top of the AC Hotel Dublin and has become a standout in Bridge Park’s fairly rote architectural offerings. The beautiful, gently curving space features views of all Dublin has to offer, both new and old. Guests ride a glass elevator up to the restaurant and lounge, which focuses on evening outings: happy hour, drinks, dinner and desserts.

View: Westward over the Scioto River, Dublin Link bridge and Historic Dublin

Food: Spanish-style tapas are given an international spin, with miso deviled eggs, Brazilian cheese bread, ropa vieja and fiery crab cakes.

Pros: Vaso features both indoor and outdoor seating. Large glass windows offer panoramic views almost no matter where you’re sitting in the restaurant.

Cons: It’s no surprise that patio space is at a premium, and reserved spots for warm weather cabanas or heated igloos in the winter fill up quickly.

Stray Observations: Thanks to the bar team, Vaso’s cocktail program is strong, and ranges from innovative house creations and classics to Japanese highballs and mocktails.

6540 Riverside Dr., Dublin, 614-698-2525