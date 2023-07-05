Rating the Rooftops: Vaso Rooftop Lounge is a Suburban Oasis in Dublin
Go for Spanish-style tapas and vistas looking westward over the Scioto River, Dublin Link bridge and Historic Dublin.
The swanky, suburban Vaso sits eight stories up on top of the AC Hotel Dublin and has become a standout in Bridge Park’s fairly rote architectural offerings. The beautiful, gently curving space features views of all Dublin has to offer, both new and old. Guests ride a glass elevator up to the restaurant and lounge, which focuses on evening outings: happy hour, drinks, dinner and desserts.
View: Westward over the Scioto River, Dublin Link bridge and Historic Dublin
Food: Spanish-style tapas are given an international spin, with miso deviled eggs, Brazilian cheese bread, ropa vieja and fiery crab cakes.
Pros: Vaso features both indoor and outdoor seating. Large glass windows offer panoramic views almost no matter where you’re sitting in the restaurant.
Cons: It’s no surprise that patio space is at a premium, and reserved spots for warm weather cabanas or heated igloos in the winter fill up quickly.
Stray Observations: Thanks to the bar team, Vaso’s cocktail program is strong, and ranges from innovative house creations and classics to Japanese highballs and mocktails.
6540 Riverside Dr., Dublin, 614-698-2525