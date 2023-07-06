Little West Tavern to Open by Mid-July; Antiques on High Adds Airbnb Rental

Openings & Announcements

The Junto hotel’s food and drink amenities are almost all fully up and running. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Little West Tavern, is expected to open by mid-July on the ground floor at 77 Belle St. Reservations are now being accepted for Friday, July 14, and beyond on OpenTable. Chef Bret Workman is helming the Little West kitchen, which is focused around wood-hearth cooking. The menu ranges from starters like house chili and charred broccolini to mains such as chicken under a brick and ember-roasted shrimp. Already open at the Junto are Maudine’s, its new coffee shop serving One Line coffee, and the Brass Eye rooftop bar. A poutine carryout window, located on the back of Little West Tavern, is also in the works.

On Thursday, Antiques on High (714 S. High St.) announced the addition of Antiques on High Townhouse in the Village, an Airbnb space for rent on Stimmel Street, just steps away from the brewery. According to a press release, the vintage townhome will “serve as an extension of the brewery, providing a location for future events and experiences such as cocktail classes, beer tastings and more.” And, yes, the kitchen comes fully stocked with beer from Antiques’ sister brewery, Seventh Son Brewing Co., which is also preparing to open its own overnight rental space on East Fourth Street in Italian Village. “We’re really excited to open lodging as an added accommodation and immersive experience to our customers and traveling craft beer fans,” said Seventh Son co-owner Collin Castore in the announcement. You can view the Brewery District rental here.

House of Biryanis & Kebabs is holding its soft opening today, July 6, at 1047 Polaris Parkway. The new restaurant specializes in Mughlai, South Indian and Indo-Chinese fare. The massive menu features a wide variety of biryanis and kebabs, as well as dishes such as aloo gobi, butter chicken, lamb vindaloo and much more.

A new carryout-only eatery, NuyoRican Pizzeria & Restaurant, is expected to open this month at 2864 N. High St. in Clintonville, offering a Puerto Rican spin on hand-tossed pizza, plus Latin American eats like empanadas and mofongo. It’s the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for owner Oshen Figueroa, who has been operating his business as a ghost kitchen.

Cleveland-based Lenny’s Chicken Fingers recently made its Columbus debut at 3260 W. Broad St. on the Hilltop, offering both dine-in and a drive-thru.

Events

Mark your calendar for the 2023 Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Fest, taking place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The annual event promises a solid lineup of live music and food trucks, including Argentina Grill, Bowzer’s, Dos Hermanos, Flavor 91 Bistro, Grilled Cheese Gangsters, Kona Ice and many more. The festival takes place along South Yearling Road between Etna Road and Langley Avenue in Whitehall.