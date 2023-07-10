Fyr Announces Visiting Chef Series; Colin’s Coffee to Close in August

Openings & Announcements

The Hilton Columbus Downtown’s Fyr restaurant and executive chef Sebastian La Rocca are hosting a new visiting chef series that will bring some serious culinary talent to Columbus. The tasting menu dinner series will feature one dinner a month at Fyr (404 N. High St.) from July 12 through Nov. 15. The list of visiting chefs is impressive, including José Luis Chavez of Mission Ceviche in New York; Pablo Bonilla of Sikwa in Costa Rica; Michelin-starred chef Curtis Duffy (a Central Ohio native) of Ever in Chicago; Mario Castrellon of Maito in Panama; and Juan Manuel Barrientos of El Cielo in Miami. Dinners are $120 per person, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $60. Reservations are going fast; visit Fyr's OpenTable page to reserve your seat.

Over the weekend, baker Adrian Jones, the owner of Kennedy’s Kakes, celebrated the grand opening of her first brick-and-mortar bakery. The new shop is located at 310 S. High St., attached to the Westin Great Southern Columbus hotel in Downtown Columbus. We wrote about Jones in our 2020 feature about local bakers, titled “The Year of the Baker.”

Chef Stephan Madias and his team behind Wario’s Beef and Pork have unveiled their new collaborative concept with Jackie O’s on Fourth. Promising classic Midwestern food, Goood Friends is expected to begin serving in August at the Downtown taproom and patio at 171 N. Fourth St. Chef Madias was a 2021 Columbus Monthly Tastemaker.

Closings

With Upper Arlington’s Golden Bear Shopping Center preparing to face the wrecking ball, Colin’s Coffee announced that its last day of business will be Sunday, Aug. 20. The coffee shop owned by Colin Gawel, co-founder of the beloved local band Watershed, first opened in 2006.

The Short North bar Julep (1014 N. High St.) has shut down after its ownership was sued by its landlord, Fireproof Partners LLC. In a settlement agreement reached in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, Julep was ordered to vacate the premises by June 30 for failure to pay rent and other costs associated with its lease agreement.