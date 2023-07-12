Clown Cones & Confections Hits a Sweet Spot in the North Linden Neighborhood of Columbus

Bailey Trask

In 1976, Mark Daniel’s parents gifted him an ice cream shop for his graduation from Northland High School. Forty-seven years and two weeks later (Daniel keeps a keen sense of time), Clown Cones & Confections has an early evening rush.

Children, adults and teenagers crowd around the counters in no particular order. When asked if there’s a line, Daniel shrugs, implying that the shop has a laissez-faire policy when it comes to ordering. Four employees, shuffling around one another behind the counter, magically make order out of chaos with a system invisible to the naked eye. At Clown Cones, everyone will get their order, and they will leave happy.

Walking into Clown Cones is like stepping inside a pinata. The Cleveland Avenue ice cream parlor and candy store is an unexpected sensory explosion. Set back in an extension of Northern Lights Shopping Center, Clown Cones offers plenty of parking but no seating, aside from a single two-person table. The establishment inexplicably condenses an ice cream shop, extensive candy selection, concession-style foods, puzzles and vintage salt-and-pepper shakers into a space sized for one of these elements.

A three-dimensional wallpaper of clowns decorates the rear of the shop. Totaling 975 clowns (which I trust is a precise number), they make up the walls and ceiling. There are clown baby dolls and ornaments. Crochet clowns, light switch clowns, clowns on bowls, clowns on Pez dispensers and clown marionettes. Most clown types are represented at the shop: from Classic Whiteface to Auguste to Character. But manager Davelle Morgan insists that customers won’t find creepy clowns in the collection. “This generation that we’re in tries to make clowns scary,” he says. “But this is a happy place.”

The shop features 39 ice cream flavors from a variety of ice cream providers. Some, like the Reese’s Cup ice cream, are made by Daniel. The most popular flavor is the red, yellow and blue Superman ice cream, which surprises customers with its light banana flavor, Morgan says.

Ice cream comes in cups or cones (two dips for $3.50; three dips for $5), in milkshakes, floats or blended with toppings. Also worth noting is the Northern Lights Sherbet, a tart, Smarties-reminiscent sherbet in light blue, purple and yellow.

Another surprise is in store: the not-to-be-missed Beef Fiestada Pizza ($1.50). Straight from 1990s school lunches, this hexagonal personal pizza is topped with tiny marbles of beef, two types of cheese and a sweet tomato sauce. Sure, it’s bland—which is uncharacteristic for Clown Cones—but for those of a certain age, it will bring back fond memories of the days when ice cream didn’t require tasting guides and when clowns weren’t so scary.

Clown Cones & Confections3431 Cleveland Ave., North Linden, 614-267-2925

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.