Parable Launches New Cocktail/Wine Bar; Figlio to Close in UA

Openings & Announcements

The Downtown coffee shop Parable Coffee (149 S. High St.) will soon show off its new nightlife side. At 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, the shop will transform into a wine and cocktail bar, dubbed Parable After Dark. Co-founder Ben Willis says Parable After Dark will be operate 5-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday to start. An official launch party will take place July 22.

Owner Ivan Ruiz and Masa Mexican Grill are ready to make their debut this weekend at East Market (212 Kelton Ave.). The soft opening takes place 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Masa, which specializes in house-made tortillas, is located near the west side entrance of the market next to Nola Daq Shack. Masa's menu lists tacos, burritos, quesabirria tacos, quesadillas and more.

Dan Varga’s butcher shop, the Hungarian Butcher, has reopened following a serious fire in May. The Linworth shop is located at 2177 W. Dublin-Granville Road.

Powell’s Nocterra Brewing Co. announced a forthcoming food truck called Trail Magic Kitchen. The food truck news comes as Nocterra is working to launch its second taproom, this one at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park.

The bygone cocktail bar the Light of Seven Matchsticks and its former bar manager PJ Ford are returning for one night only to recreate some Matchsticks classics. The former Worthington speakeasy will pop up from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Bottle Shop (237 Kind Ave.) on Monday, July 24.

The husband-and-wife team of Andrew Smith and Devoney Mills, founders of Roys Ave Supper Club, recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to help get their forthcoming Merion Village restaurant, Isla, off the ground. We profiled chef Smith in the January issue of Columbus Monthly.

Closings

Figlio, a Columbus wood-fired pizza pioneer, will close its Upper Arlington location at 3712 Riverside Drive to make way for redevelopment of the Golden Bear Center. The restaurant’s last day of business will be July 29. The news comes on the heels of the announcement that Colin’s Coffee, another Golden Bear business, will shutter in August. You can still grab a Figlio pie at its Grandview location at 1369 Grandview Ave.